WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Officers Arrested Worst of the Worst Murderers, Sexual Predators, Violent Assailants, and Other Violent Criminals

Americans can see the tens of thousands of criminal illegal aliens arrested from their communities at WOW.DHS.Gov

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country, including those convicted for murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and other despicable crimes.

“Yesterday, our best of the best ICE law enforcement officers arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens terrorizing our communities, including murderers, sexual predators, violent assailants, and other criminals,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “These are the dirtbags we are arresting and removing from American communities every single day. Sanctuary politicians need to stop RELEASING criminals from jails into our communities and start cooperating with ICE.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Sayan Chitamnath, a criminal illegal alien from Cambodia, convicted for murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and felon in possession of firearm in Long Beach, California.

Said Salat Yarow, a criminal illegal alien from Kenya, convicted for sexual assault in Travis County, Texas.

Gerson Rojo-Guzman, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, fraudulent use of birth certificate, and possession with intent to distribute controlled substance in Dallas, Texas.

Israel Ramos-Bustillo, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for criminal possession of a controlled substance in New York, New York.

Jose Cordova-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for unlawful transport of firearms in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

# # #