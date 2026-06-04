Four Tren de Aragua Members Plead Guilty to Double Murder in 2024

All four of these Tren de Aragua gang members illegally entered the United States under the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after four illegal alien members of the terrorist organization Tren de Aragua (TDA) pleaded guilty to a double murder in New York City in 2024.

On May 26, four illegal alien Tren de Aragua members entered guilty pleas after they had been charged in the shooting in the Bronx on May 24, 2024. According to local reporting, the victims were 44-year-old Claretha Daniels and 36-year-old Justin Lawless. The four defendants are:

Keiber Jaen Martinez, alias “Keybe,” a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, who came into the country in Texas in 2023 under the Biden Administration. A Department of Justice (DOJ) Immigration Judge issued Martinez a final order of removal on September 5, 2024.

Samuel Gonzalez Castro, alias “Klei” or “Kley,” a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, who came into the country illegally in 2022 and was released by the Biden Administration. A DOJ Immigration Judge issued Castro a final order of removal on November 20, 2024.

Eferson Gabriel Morillo-Gomez, alias “Jefferson,” a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela who entered the country illegally in Texas in 2023 and was released by the Biden Administration.

Keineyer Ibarra-Mujica, alias “Keiner,” a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela who entered the country illegally in Texas in 2023 and was released by the Biden Administration. A DOJ Immigration Judge issued Ibarra-Mujica a final order of removal on June 17, 2024.

All four pleaded guilty to TWO counts of murder through use of a firearm, as well as the charge of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

“I’m thankful that the victims and their families of these heinous acts finally get the justice they deserve,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “All four of these Tren de Aragua gang members entered our country under the Biden Administration. Tren de Aragua is one of the most vicious gangs on planet earth. They rape, maim, and murder for sport. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are targeting and removing gang members from our communities and ensuring those that committed crimes in our country face justice.”

“Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement partners and prosecutors, these four Tren de Aragua gang members will now face justice for their part in the ruthless and senseless murders of two Americans and the attempted murder of a third person in the Bronx two years ago," said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “As a former Assistant U.S. Attorney who prosecuted violent crimes and gangs in the Bronx, this case hits home for me. Tren de Aragua is a terrorist organization with no place and no future in the United States, and this Department of Justice will not stop until we have rooted out, dismantled and destroyed them.”

The four who pleaded guilty are among multiple defendants arrested in connection with the crime. Additional charges in the case include racketeering, firearm trafficking, drug trafficking, and sex trafficking.

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