WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Multiple Rapists, Violent Assailants, and Robbers

ICE officers truly are the best of the best who put their lives on the line to remove criminals from our communities

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more dangerous public safety threats convicted for rape, predatory criminal sexual assault, assault, and robbery, among other horrifying crimes.

“Our ICE law enforcement officers truly are the best of the best. They put their lives on the line every day to arrest the worst of the worst,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Yesterday, they arrested multiple rapists, violent assailants, and robbers. If you see an ICE officer, thank them for their service.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Felipe Richard Sa De Jesus, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil, convicted for rape, strangulation or suffocation, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Omar Blas-Pineda, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for predatory criminal sexual assault in Lake County, Illinois.

Said Salat Yarow, a criminal illegal alien from Kenya, convicted for sexual assault in Travis County, Texas.

Emmanuelle Bonilla-Munoz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault in Denton, Texas.

Christhian Meza, a criminal illegal alien from Peru, convicted for robbery in Queens, New York.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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