Gov. Evers Appoints John Florsheim to the WEDC Board of Directors

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today appointed John Florsheim to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Board of Directors. This appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Jack Salzwedel from the board.

“John’s executive experience, along with his leadership and extensive business knowledge, makes him a great fit for the WEDC Board of Directors,” said Gov. Evers. “Ensuring Wisconsinites have the opportunities to grow and expand their businesses and support our local talent is a key mission of the board, and I have no doubt John’s expertise will help bolster our goals, maintain our economic momentum, and continue to make Wisconsin a place folks want to start a business and call home.”

Florsheim is currently the president and chief operating officer of Weyco Group Inc., based in Glendale, Wisconsin. Florsheim joined the company in 1994 and has held senior leadership roles at the company since 2002, helping guide the growth and strategic direction of Weyco’s portfolio of footwear brands. Prior to his tenure at Weyco, Florsheim worked in brand management at M&M Mars. Additionally, he is a board member of United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County and North Shore Bank in Brookfield. He is also a founding member of Wisconsin Business Leaders for Democracy.

“I’m honored and excited to join the WEDC Board and look forward to contributing to the important work WEDC does to support economic growth and strengthen communities across Wisconsin,” said Florsheim.

Florsheim earned his bachelor’s degree from Brown University and a Master of Business Administration from Yale University. He lives in Shorewood with his wife, Lindy, and they have three grown children.

WEDC’s board of directors is composed of state legislators, departmental secretaries, and individuals from the private sector with relevant business-related experience. The board of directors provides WEDC with strategic leadership and operational oversight, representing statewide public and private economic development interests.

Originally posted on governor’s website here.