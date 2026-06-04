Virtual Tourism Industry Analysis Report 2026: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

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The Business Research Company's Virtual Tourism Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The virtual tourism sector has seen remarkable expansion recently, transforming how people experience travel and cultural exploration. With technological advancements making immersive experiences more accessible, this market is set to continue its upward trajectory. Below, we explore the current market size, the factors driving demand, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping the future of virtual tourism.

Virtual Tourism Market Size and Growth Outlook Through 2026

The virtual tourism market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with its value rising from $14.56 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $17.15 billion in 2026. This represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The growth during this period was driven by limitations on physical travel worldwide, early adoption of virtual museum tours, increasing digital documentation of cultural landmarks, higher internet penetration, and the expanding use of immersive 360-degree media content.

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Looking ahead, the virtual tourism market is expected to expand rapidly, reaching $32.81 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.6%. Factors contributing to this surge include a growing appetite for remote travel experiences, the rise of metaverse tourism platforms, increased investment in immersive content creation, greater adoption of virtual reality (VR) devices, and stronger partnerships between tourism authorities and technology providers. Key trends forecasted to shape the market include more widespread use of immersive VR tours, advancement in high-resolution 3D scanning technologies, integration of spatial audio and haptic feedback, the growth of cloud-based virtual tourism platforms, and intensified efforts to digitize cultural heritage.

Understanding Virtual Tourism and Its Benefits

Virtual tourism leverages technology to simulate visits to real or imagined destinations, enabling users to explore and interact with these environments from anywhere in the world. It provides a safe and convenient alternative for experiencing travel, especially when physical travel is risky or unfeasible. Additionally, virtual tourism plays a crucial role in preserving and promoting cultural heritage by creating detailed digital archives of historic sites and traditional practices.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-tourism-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Factors Fueling Demand in the Global Virtual Tourism Market

One of the primary drivers behind the growth of virtual tourism is the expanding real estate sector. This industry encompasses buying, selling, leasing, and managing residential, commercial, and industrial properties. Urbanization, economic growth, and favorable investment climates are all contributing to the real estate market’s expansion. Real estate companies increasingly utilize virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies to offer immersive virtual property tours, allowing prospective buyers and tourists to explore luxurious properties remotely. Such immersive experiences enhance the appeal of virtual tourism by providing interactive, detailed views that do not require physical visits. For instance, in July 2024, the United States Census Bureau reported that in June 2023, 1,493,000 privately owned housing units received building permits, marking a 3.1% increase over the 1,399,000 permits issued in May 2023. This growth in real estate activity directly supports the expansion of virtual tourism.

Regional Leadership in the Virtual Tourism Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the virtual tourism market. The market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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