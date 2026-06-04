Board-Certified Surgeon in Central Louisiana Launches Multi-Specialty Health Platform to Advance Restorative Care

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Patrick Savoy, MD, Chief of Surgery at Oakdale Community Hospital. Dr. Patrick Savoy, Chief of Surgery at Oakdale Community Hospital.

Innovative Specialist From Oakdale, Louisiana, Bridges Structural Repair with Advanced Non-Cellular Signaling to Facilitate Systemic Recovery.

But a mechanical fix is only as good as the physiological foundation it sits on. I offer my neighbors more than just surgical repair; we are providing a path to rebuild health at a biochemical level.” — Dr. Patrick Savoy, MD, Chief of Surgery at Oakdale Community Hospital.

OAKDALE, LA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Patrick Savoy, a board-certified general surgeon with twenty-eight years of service in Central Louisiana, has announced the official launch of an expanded integrative medical platform and digital educational hub. As a cornerstone of the Oakdale medical community, Dr. Savoy is bridging the gap between traditional surgical precision and advanced restorative science by introducing the Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) to the residents of Allen Parish and surrounding Bayou communities.

For nearly three decades, Dr. Savoy has served as Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery at Oakdale Community Hospital. Known for his "Charity Hospital grit" forged during his New Orleans medical residency, Dr. Savoy handles complex cases with veteran hands. He is now evolving his practice to address the biological environment supporting long-term recovery. By incorporating non-cellular signaling technology, he provides a restorative foundation complementing his mechanical surgical expertise.

Rebuilding the Physiological Foundation

The centerpiece of this clinical expansion is the integration of the RPA, a non-cellular therapy containing over 300 signaling proteins, growth factors, and cytokines. Estimated to be a magnitude more potent than traditional platelet-rich plasma; this acellular technology facilitates the natural repair environment. It offers a powerful signaling alternative for individuals managing chronic inflammation, joint degeneration, and neurological decline, helping them seek physiological resilience without relying on temporary pharmaceutical band-aids.

“I’ve spent my career fixing the ‘plumbing’ of the body—clearing arteries, repairing hernias, and removing diseased organs,” said Dr. Savoy. “But a mechanical fix is only as good as the physiological foundation it sits on. I am launching this platform to offer my neighbors more than just a surgical repair; we are providing a path to rebuild health at a biochemical level.” ¹

Integrative Services and Veteran Clinical Oversight

With extensive vascular expertise, Dr. Savoy utilizes specialized delivery methods—including intravenous pushes and intranasal applications that cross the blood-brain barrier—to target specific conditions. His newly designed website serves as an educational hub for patients seeking veteran medical oversight for integrative services, including:

● The Drip Clinic: Medical-grade IV vitamin therapy that bypasses the digestive system for 100 percent cellular absorption. These infusions optimize nutrient uptake to strengthen immunity and accelerate post-operative recovery.

● Medical Weight Loss: A cash-pay metabolic program utilizing modern clinical tools like GLP-1 medications (Semaglutide and Tirzepatide) and Adipex. Operating without insurance red tape, this physician-led approach addresses the root causes of metabolic dysfunction to prevent joint deterioration and vascular disease.

● Surgical Center of Excellence: Comprehensive guidance on over 40 surgical procedures, including advanced minimally invasive laparoscopic techniques and the specialized TCAR method for safe, effective stroke prevention, keeping elite care close to home.

A Neighborhood Practice for Central Louisiana

This expansion represents a commitment to the community, bringing cutting-edge medical technology to the Bayou and serving families from Mamou to Alexandria. Maintaining an open-door policy and sincere Louisiana hospitality, the practice prioritizes personal connections.

“We aren’t a corporate franchise or a call center; we are a neighborhood practice,” Dr. Savoy added. “Our door is open, and we are dedicated to helping our neighbors find their functional independence again. We treat people, not charts.” ¹

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a leader in non-cellular products that develops and markets its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system.

https://genesisregenerative.com

About Dr. Patrick Savoy, MD

Dr. Patrick Savoy is a board-certified General Surgeon based in Oakdale, Louisiana. An LSU graduate trained at Charity Hospital, Dr. Savoy has served Allen Parish since 1997. He combines twenty-eight years of surgical experience with a pioneering approach to regenerative health to provide patient-focused care.

https://genesisregenerative.com/doctors/dr-patrick-savoy/

https://patricksavoymd.com

¹ Quotations provided by Dr. Patrick Savoy, MD, Chief of Surgery at Oakdale Community Hospital.





Dr. Patrick Savoy - Oakdale LA - Meet Your Genesis Regenerative Clinician

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