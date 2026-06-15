Utah Homeowners Investing in Better Organization and Functional Living Spaces Over Bigger Homes

A custom garage system from Precision Closets & Garage, with built-in cabinets, slatwall organization, and durable flooring, designed and built in Utah. Behind the doors, adjustable shelving and pull-out storage keep everything in its place in this Precision Closets & Garage custom garage. Precision Closets & Garage, a family-owned custom closet, storage, and garage company serving Utah's Wasatch Front and Park City area.

Utah families are choosing custom closets, garage storage, and organized living spaces from family-owned Precision Closets & Garage.

When you're local and you'll run into your customers around town, you build it right the first time, and you're easy to find if they ever need you.” — Danny Campos, Founder Precision Closets & Garage

AMERICAN FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across the Wasatch Front, homeowners are spending less energy chasing more square footage and more on making the space they already have work harder. Precision Closets & Garage, a Utah-based custom storage company currently building a new showroom in American Fork, says demand organization-focused living spaces continues to grow across Utah.

The trend lines up with where Utah is right now. The state's ongoing housing shortage and high homeowner equity mean more families are choosing to stay and improve rather than move. When the next house is expensive and hard to find, the smarter play is making the current one function the way you actually live. Organization is where a lot of that money is going.

The requests Precision hears every week tell the story. Custom closets that hold an entire family's wardrobe without the daily scavenger hunt. Larger pantry systems built for how people really shop and cook. Garage organization that turns a catch-all into usable space. Mudrooms designed for active Utah families coming in from the mountains, the field, and the carpool line. Home offices and flex rooms that have to pull double duty now that hybrid work is permanent.

“Families want their home to feel calm and organized,” said Luisa Campos, founder and owner of Precision Closets & Garage. “People don’t realize how much stress comes from constantly searching for things or fighting clutter. When storage is designed around your daily routine, the entire home functions better.”

WHAT SETS A LOCAL BUILDER APART

The home organization category is crowded with national names and other local companies, most of which run on a franchise model and apply the same corporate systems in every market. Precision takes the opposite approach. The company is family-owned, has served Utah homeowners for more than a decade, and the same local team that designs a space is the team that builds and installs it.

That structure shows up in the work. Every system is measured, built, and finished for the specific home and the family living in it, with attention to materials, workmanship, and the small details that make a space feel finished rather than assembled. Precision backs its cabinetry with a lifetime warranty and stays reachable long after the install, so when a homeowner wants to add a drawer or adjust a system years later, they call the same local company that built it. "When you're local and you'll run into your customers around town, you build it right the first time, and you're easy to find if they ever need you."

Every project begins with a free in-home consultation, product samples, and a custom 3D design, so homeowners see the finished layout before anything is built. Precision designs around each family's needs and budget, working on everything from a single reach-in closet to whole-home storage.

"Every family uses their home differently," said Jeremy Avery, design manager at Precision. "Our job is to understand how they live and design storage around that. That's why custom solutions outperform one-size-fits-all systems."

Precision is expanding to keep up with the demand. The company has a new showroom under construction at its American Fork headquarters, set to open later this year, where homeowners across the Wasatch Front, Park City, and the Heber Valley will be able to walk through finished closet and garage displays, compare materials and finishes, and plan a project with the design team before any work begins.

ABOUT PRECISION CLOSETS & GARAGE

Precision Closets & Garage is a family-owned custom storage company based in American Fork, Utah, serving homeowners across the Wasatch Front, Salt Lake County, and the mountain communities. The company designs, builds, and installs custom closets, pantries, garage systems, mudrooms, home offices, and whole-home storage solutions tailored to each family's needs and budget. Every project includes a free in-home consultation, product samples, and a custom 3D design, and Precision's cabinetry is backed by a lifetime warranty. More information is available at precisioncloset.com.

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