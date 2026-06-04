Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange

ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. (CSE: EMRG) (“Emergence Global” or the “Company”) announces that the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) has approved the voluntary delisting of the Company’s common shares from the CSE. The delisting has become effective at market open on May 27, 2026.The Company previously submitted a formal request to voluntarily delist pursuant to Section 3.4(2) of CSE Policy 3 – Suspensions and Inactive Issuers.As previously disclosed, the Company is currently subject to a cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 6, 2023, as a result of the failure to file required continuous disclosure documents. The Company has limited operations, no current revenues, and insufficient financial resources to complete the audits and filings necessary to maintain its listing status or otherwise satisfy the continued listing requirements of the CSE.After careful consideration, the board of directors determined that maintaining the Company’s listing on the CSE is no longer viable or in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders at this time.Following the effective date of delisting, the Company’s common shares will no longer trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company does not currently intend to seek listing on another exchange or trading platform.For further information on the Company, please contact Joseph Byrne, Chief Executive Officer and a Director at phone: 519-257-0460 or by email at: joe@emergenceglobalinc.com.Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking InformationThis news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the wind-down of the Company's operations and the voluntary delisting of its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) nor OTC Markets accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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