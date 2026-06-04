Chairmen Guthrie and Griffith Announce Legislative Hearing to Examine Policies Increasing Price Transparency for Patients and Employers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman Morgan Griffith (VA-09), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Health, announced a hearing titled Lowering Health Care Costs for All Americans: Examining Policies to Increase Health Care Transparency.

“Next week's hearing builds upon this Subcommittee’s Health Care Affordability series through addressing a long-standing priority of this Committee, Congressional Republicans, and President Trump: price transparency. Finding solutions to empower patients and employers with clearer health care pricing remains an important component in efforts to fix our broken health care system,” said Chairmen Guthrie and Griffith. “During this hearing, we will explore a range of legislative proposals to equip consumers and businesses with timely and accurate data about the cost of health care treatments and services, providing patients and employers with the tools they need to access high-quality, lower cost care.”

Subcommittee on Health hearing titled Lowering Health Care Costs for All Americans: Examining Policies to Increase Health Care Transparency.

WHAT: Subcommittee on Health hearing to explore legislative solutions to increase transparency in our American health care system.

DATE: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

TIME: 10:15 AM ET

LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

• H.R. ____, [Lower Costs, More Transparency Act of 2026]

• H.R. ____, [To amend title XXVII of the Public Health Service Act to require hospitals to post prices on the walls.]

• H.R. ____, [To amend title XXVII of the Public Health Service Act and title XVIII of the Social Security Act to ensure health insurer accountability through publishing of overhead costs and claim payments.]

• H.R. ____, [To amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act and title XXVII of the Public Health Service Act to require the displaying of claim denial rates.]

• H.R. 5582, Patients Deserve Price Tags (Reps. James and Goodlander)

• H.R. 9117, Clear Healthcare Expense Cost Knowledge Act of 2026 (Rep. Langworthy)

• H.R. ____, [To amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to require the inclusion of certain information in Medicare Advantage encounter data.]

• H.R. ____, [To amend title XI of the Social Security Act to require mandatory reporting with respect to certain health-related ownership information.]

• H.R. ____, [To amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to limit the compensation that may be paid to agents and brokers by Medicare Advantage organizations.]

This notice is at the direction of the Chairman. The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at [energycommerce.house.gov](This notice is at the direction of the Chairman. The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at energycommerce.house.gov. If you have any questions concerning this hearing, please contact Annabelle Huffman with the Committee staff at Annabelle.Huffman@mail.house.gov. If you have any press-related questions, please contact Katie West at Katie.West@mail.house.gov.). If you have any questions concerning this hearing, please contact Annabelle Huffman with the Committee staff at Annabelle.Huffman@mail.house.gov. If you have any press-related questions, please contact Katie West at Katie.West@mail.house.gov.