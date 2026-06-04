NEXT WEEK: Senate HELP Committee to Hold Hearing on Nominations for Commissioner of Labor Statistics, Members of National Labor Relations Board

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee will hold a hearing next Wednesday on the nominations of Brett Matsumoto to be Commissioner of Labor Statistics at the U.S. Department of Labor and James Macy and David Prouty to be members of the National Labor Relations Board.

Agenda: Nominations of Brett Matsumoto to be Commissioner of Labor Statistics at the U.S. Department of Labor, James Macy to be a Member of the National Labor Relations Board, and David Prouty to be a Member of the National Labor Relations Board

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 9:00 AM CT

Location: 430 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Click here to watch live.

If you are a member of the press and plan on attending in person, please RSVP to your respective press gallery.

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