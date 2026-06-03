Cole Remarks at FY27 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Bill Full Committee Markup (As Prepared for Delivery)

Thank you, Chairman Womack, Ranking Member Clyburn, Ranking Member DeLauro, and all our committee members. With our eighth measure now advanced out of full committee, we’re keeping up the momentum with consideration of the FY27 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development bill.

The foundations of this measure are straightforward: Building stronger, traveling safer, and supporting American communities. With targeted investments in surface infrastructure and new budget authorities to rebuild critical systems – we are delivering resources to build the most modern, safe, and efficient transportation system in the world.

This funding will deliver lasting benefits for the American people and strengthen the nation for generations to come. From travelers and commuters to freight haulers and businesses, improved connectivity helps keep America moving and our economy growing. The U.S. transportation story doesn't end where the pavement does. It continues in the skies above us and across the waters below us – and so do the investments in this bill.

We provide enhanced resources for FAA facilities and equipment to modernize air traffic control, hire needed controllers, and accelerate the deployment of new technologies. And on the maritime front, we provide strong support for programs and initiatives that support our supply chain and defense. The benefits of a connected nation are felt most clearly in the communities that those connections serve. The bill empowers neighborhoods though local development, housing initiatives, and resources to help the vulnerable – making a difference where Americans live and work. Further, districts in every corner of the country will benefit from locally driven projects that address unique needs, improve quality of life, and deliver tangible results for the people they serve.

From our founding, America has always been a nation that builds. Nearly 250 years later, this legislation continues that tradition by laying the foundation for stronger communities, greater opportunity, and a more connected future. I appreciate the dedication and focus of Chairman Womack, his work alongside Ranking Member Clyburn, and the majority and minority staff throughout this important process. I look forward to advancing this bill. Thank you again, and I yield back.