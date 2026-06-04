Military Broadcast Radio Adds Brandon Stokely to Animated Series

Military Broadcast Radio's animated film "All Dogs Deserve Dads & Moms" highlights the power of love, second chances, and the special bond between dogs and the families who care for them. The creative partnership behind Military Broadcast Radio's new veteran-focused animation initiative, combining outreach, animation, and storytelling. Military Broadcast Radio Executive Director Joel Hunt (right) and MBR Spokesperson Brandon Stokely (left)

A veteran-led collaboration uses animation to deliver resources, hope, and real-life stories that help veterans and their families navigate life's challenges.

Through animation, we can deliver important messages in a format that is approachable, engaging, and capable of reaching veterans and families of all ages. Author: Joel Hunt, Executive Director” — Joel Hunt, Executive Director

WESTMINISTER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Military Broadcast Radio Launches Veteran-Focused Animated Series and Announces Brandon Stokely as Voice of Narrator Hillbilly DrawerMilitary Broadcast Radio (MBR) is proud to announce the launch of a new animated media initiative designed to educate, inspire, and connect veterans and their families through meaningful storytelling and accessible resources.The project is a collaborative effort between Military Broadcast Radio, Borderland Strategies Media Group, Aztec Animations, and Fenix Post House. Together, the organizations are developing original animated content that addresses real-life challenges faced by veterans, service members, caregivers, and military families.Unlike traditional educational videos, the animated series uses engaging characters, humor, and emotional storytelling to discuss important topics such as resilience, mental health, service dogs, navigating veteran resources, family relationships, and overcoming adversity after military service.Military Broadcast Radio Executive Director Joel Hunt, a U.S. Army combat veteran, adaptive ski racer, and 2014 Sochi Paralympian, believes animation provides a unique opportunity to reach audiences in a way that is both memorable and impactful."Many veterans struggle to ask for help or connect with available resources. Through animation, we can deliver important messages in a format that is approachable, engaging, and capable of reaching audiences of all ages," said Hunt.A key creative force behind the project is Shawn "The Murphman" Murphy, founder of Borderland Strategies Media Group and co-creator of the animated initiative. Murphy has helped guide the production process and introduced adaptive animation techniques that allow the team to bring complex veteran stories to life in an accessible and entertaining format."The opportunity to get a message out to veterans in a fun way is incredibly rewarding," said Murphy. "I am looking forward to continuing to create videos that help as many veterans as possible get the support and resources they so desperately need."The project recently added veteran advocate and broadcaster Brandon Stokely to the creative team as the official voice of Hillbilly Drawer, the animated series' narrator. Through the character, Stokely will help guide audiences through stories of resilience, recovery, service, family, and personal growth. His involvement adds a familiar and authentic veteran voice to the production while helping connect viewers to the lessons and resources presented throughout the series."I am honored to be part of a project that uses storytelling to support veterans and their families," said Stokely. "Hillbilly Drawer brings heart, humor, and perspective to these stories, and I look forward to helping bring these important messages to audiences everywhere."The first animated projects focus on themes of companionship, resilience, healing, and hope. Future episodes will continue exploring veteran-focused topics while expanding into educational and community-based storytelling.Military Broadcast Radio has spent more than two decades giving veterans a voice through radio, podcasts, streaming television, and multimedia content. This new animation initiative represents the next step in the organization's mission to reach veterans wherever they are and provide information in innovative and meaningful ways.The animated series will premiere on June 15 at 7:00 PM Eastern Time through Military Broadcast Radio's streaming television platform, including the MBR Roku Channel and Fire TV platform. Following the premiere, viewers can join a special discussion and analysis of the film featuring members of the creative team. Additional content and updates are available at www.mbradio.us In conjunction with this announcement, Military Broadcast Radio is raising support for its annual Freedom Jump event scheduled for July 4. Freedom Jump is a veteran and first responder outreach initiative that encourages participants to take charge of their disabilities, overcome personal obstacles, and embrace resilience through a life-changing experience. For the past several years, the event has helped veterans challenge themselves while building camaraderie, confidence, and hope.Donations received between now and July 4 will directly support participating veterans and first responders and help offset event-related costs. Community members, businesses, and sponsors who would like to support the mission are encouraged to visit www.mbradio.us or contact Military Broadcast Radio for sponsorship opportunities.About Military Broadcast RadioFounded in 2005, Military Broadcast Radio is a veteran-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to giving veterans, first responders, and military families a platform to share their stories, access resources, and build community through broadcasting, podcasting, television, and digital media.Media Contact:Joel HuntExecutive DirectorMilitary Broadcast Radioinfo@mbradio.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.