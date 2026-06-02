2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Begins June 1 – Prepare for Storms Now 

(WASHINGTON, DC) - Today, as the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins, the Bowser Administration and the District of Columbia Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) are urging District residents, businesses, and communities to take proactive steps to prepare for storms and weather emergencies. The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 through November 30.

With warmer than average ocean temperatures fueling the potential for stronger storms, it only takes one storm to cause a destructive season.

While the District sits inland, DC residents are not immune to hurricane impacts. Tropical systems regularly affect the mid-Atlantic region, bringing dangerous flooding, downed trees, and extended power outages. Remnants of major storms have caused significant damage in DC in recent years, and residents should be prepared well before any storm threatens the area.

AlertDC is the District’s free emergency notification system, delivering real-time alerts by text message, phone call, and email. It is one of the most important steps to stay informed before and during an emergency. Sign up at alert.dc.gov.

Everyone who lives or works in the District is encouraged to take the following steps to prepare for hurricane season:

Be Aware: Understand the hazards and threats that may impact the District and your neighborhood, including flooding, high winds, and power outages associated with tropical storms and hurricanes. Visit ready.dc.gov for more information.

Make a Plan: Create a household emergency plan that includes communication strategies, evacuation routes, and a meeting place for your family or roommates if you are separated. If you live in an apartment or multi-story building, know your building’s emergency plan and stairwell locations. If you have pets, identify pet-friendly options before you need them. If public transit is suspended, have a transportation plan that does not depend solely on Metro or bus service.

Build a Kit: Keep emergency supplies at home, including at least three days of water (one gallon per person per day), non-perishable food, a flashlight, batteries, a first aid kit, and any medications your household needs. Start small and build your kit over time, drawing from supplies you already own. Residents in basement or garden-level units should move valuables and important documents to higher ground within the home when a storm is forecast.

Stay Informed: Sign up for free emergency alerts from District officials at alert.dc.gov. Enable wireless emergency alerts in the settings of your cell phone, and have multiple ways to keep informed of weather, including local radio or TV.

As the coordinating agency for the District’s emergency management and homeland security initiatives, HSEMA coordinates the ReadyDC Campaign on behalf of Mayor Muriel Bowser. ReadyDC ensures District residents, businesses, and community organizations are prepared to meet a variety of hazards, including manmade and natural disasters. Learn more and request a preparedness presentation for your organization: ready.dc.gov.