U.S. Navy, ROK Navy complete 2026 ROK-US Combined Mine Warfare Exercise

POHANG, South Korea - The U.S. Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) concluded the 2026 ROK-U.S. Combined Mine Warfare Exercise in the vicinity of Pohang, April 20-24, 2026.

During the five-day exercise, U.S. Navy and ROKN units worked together to clear a route for ships through a simulated minefield. They utilized advanced mine hunting, detection, and neutralization capabilities, which included the underwater detonation of a simulated mine.

This Combined Mine Warfare Exercise is part of an annual series of exercises between the U.S. Navy and ROKN designed to increase proficiency in mine countermeasure operations. The partners continue to build upon and refine standardized processes and capabilities to seamlessly operate together based on shared understanding operating procedures.

ROKN Mine Squadron (MINRON) 52 and U.S. Navy Commander, Task Force (CTF) 77 commanders partnered throughout the exercise to direct mine hunting tasks. This training allowed U.S. and ROKN participants to practice communicating and operating as a bilateral team while maximizing their cumulative mine hunting capability. U.S. Navy participants included personnel from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and staff assigned to CTF-77.

ROKN participants included Yangyang-class minehunter ROKS Namhae (MSH-575), Nampo-class minelayer ROKS Nampo (MLS-570), Cheonghaejin-class submarine rescue ship ROKS Cheonghaejin (ASR-21), two explosive ordnance disposal companies, and staff assigned to MINRON 52.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.