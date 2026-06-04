Sports Betting Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Sports Betting Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The sports betting market has been steadily gaining momentum as more regions legalize betting activities and digital platforms expand. Advances in technology and increasing global sports enthusiasm are contributing to a promising outlook for this sector. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional prospects, and emerging trends shaping the future of sports betting worldwide.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Sports Betting Market

The sports betting market is on a consistent growth path, with its size expected to rise from $119.26 billion in 2025 to $125.12 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This growth during the historical period is largely due to the legalization of sports betting in various regions, the rapid expansion of online gambling platforms, rising global sports viewership, greater smartphone adoption, and improvements in secure digital payment methods.

Looking ahead, the market is forecast to expand further, reaching $153.44 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.2%. Key factors driving this future growth include the spread of regulated betting markets, increasing use of AI-powered betting algorithms, growing consumer demand for more personalized betting experiences, adoption of blockchain to enhance transparency, and the rise of esports betting segments. Leading trends in this period are expected to focus on mobile and online betting growth, real-time analytics for setting odds, the popularity of in-play and fantasy betting formats, enhanced secure payment options, and a stronger emphasis on responsible gambling technologies.

Download a free sample of the sports betting market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5949&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Understanding Sports Betting and Its Analytical Nature

Sports betting involves placing wagers on the outcomes of sporting events, with the goal of winning a predetermined amount if the selected team or athlete succeeds. This form of gambling requires a good deal of skill, involving research, analysis, and a solid grasp of the sport to make informed decisions and maximize the chances of winning.

Internet Penetration as a Core Driver of Sports Betting Growth

One of the strongest forces fueling the sports betting market is the rapid increase in internet access worldwide. The internet connects computers and devices globally, enabling seamless communication and information sharing. As more people gain access to the internet through devices like personal computers, laptops, and smartphones, the use of online betting platforms continues to rise.

For example, in April 2024, the European Commission reported that 92% of individuals aged 16 to 74 in Belgium used the internet within the past year, with 70% making online purchases—a 2% increase from 2022. This growing connectivity is a major contributor to expanding sports betting participation and market development.

View the full sports betting market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-betting-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Western Europe Leading the Sports Betting Market with Strong Regional Prospects

In 2025, Western Europe held the position as the largest regional market for sports betting. The comprehensive market report covers other important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, Western Europe continues to demonstrate strong market presence and is expected to remain a key player in the global sports betting industry.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Sports Betting Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Sporting And Athletic Goods Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sporting-and-athletic-goods-global-market-report

Composites Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/composites-global-market-report

Sports Apparel Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-apparel-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.