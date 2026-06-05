Willis Johnson Wealth Expands Specialized Financial Planning and Tax Services for Dow Professionals in Houston

Willis Johnson Wealth Expands Services to Support Dow Professionals with Integrated Financial Planning and Tax Services Willis Johnson Wealth, a Houston-based fiduciary registered investment advisory firm.

Houston-based fiduciary firm expands guidance for executives and pre-retirees at Dow Chemical navigating company stock, retirement planning, and tax complexity.

Many Dow professionals are navigating increasingly connected financial decisions that extend far beyond traditional investment management.” — Nick Johnson, CFA®, CFP® CEO & CIO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willis Johnson Wealth, a Houston-based registered investment advisory firm specializing in financial planning for high-income corporate professionals, announced the expansion of its specialized planning and tax services for Dow professionals amid the company’s continued Houston-area presence and workforce evolution.

For many Dow employees, financial planning decisions have become increasingly interconnected in recent years. Relocation-related tax considerations, concentrated company stock positions, pension elections, retirement timing decisions, and evolving employee benefits have created added complexity for executives, mid-career professionals, and pre-retirees alike.

Willis Johnson Wealth is expanding its employer-focused planning resources to help Dow professionals coordinate these decisions through integrated financial planning, investment management, tax planning, and in-house tax preparation services.

“Many Dow professionals are navigating increasingly connected financial decisions that extend far beyond traditional investment management,” said Nick Johnson. “From company stock and retirement elections to tax considerations tied to relocation and long-term income planning, these decisions often impact one another in ways that can materially affect a family’s financial future. We’ve built our firm around helping high-income corporate professionals coordinate those moving pieces in a more integrated way.”

Willis Johnson Wealth has advised corporate professionals for more than 30 years, with extensive experience serving employees across the energy and industrial sectors. The firm currently advises more than 500 families and manages over $1.85 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025.

The expansion comes at a time when many professionals in the chemical and energy industries continue evaluating retirement readiness, equity compensation exposure, tax efficiency, and long-term financial flexibility amid broader industry volatility and workforce transition trends.

Unlike many firms that separate investment management from tax preparation, Willis Johnson Wealth integrates financial planning and tax services under one roof. The firm says this coordination has become increasingly important for professionals managing concentrated company stock positions, retirement account strategies, pension decisions, and multi-state tax considerations.

Dow professionals seeking additional information about the firm’s planning resources can visit the company’s dedicated Dow planning page here.

About Willis Johnson Wealth

Willis Johnson Wealth is a Houston-based fiduciary registered investment advisory firm specializing in financial planning, investment management, and tax services for high-income corporate professionals and retirees. The firm works with professionals navigating complex compensation structures, retirement transitions, and long-term wealth planning decisions through integrated financial and tax guidance.

Media Contact:

Jordan Lynch, Sr. Marketing Communications Manager

Willis Johnson Wealth

Pr@wjohnsonwealth.com

713-439-1200

Disclosures:

Assets under management (“AUM”) referenced herein represent regulatory assets under management as of 12/31/2025. Willis Johnson Wealth is a registered investment adviser. The information presented is for educational purposes only. All investment advisers have a fiduciary duty to act in their clients' best interest.

Be sure to consult with a qualified financial advisor and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Corporate benefits may change at any point in time. Be sure to consult with human resources and review the Summary Plan Description(s) before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Willis Johnson Wealth is not affiliated with or endorsed by Dow or any other Fortune 500 energy company. Willis Johnson Wealth is not a CPA firm.

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