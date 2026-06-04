Galgotias University Wins Top Prize at EDVentures 2026, The Education University of Hong Kong

Project TACTO won the Top Prize, the AWS Championship Prize at EDVentures 2026, receiving total prize money and support worth USD 7,000

HONG KONG, CHINA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two student teams from Galgotias University represented India at a global innovation competition, with Project TACTO claiming the Top Prize and AWS Championship Prize worth USD 7,000.Greater Noida, India — Galgotias University has announced that its student teams have earned top recognition at EDVentures 2026, an international entrepreneurship competition organised by The Education University of Hong Kong. The competition featured 19 participating teams from 10 countries, all presenting innovation-driven solutions addressing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.About Project TACTOProject TACTO was awarded the Top Prize and the AWS Championship Prize, with total support valued at USD 7,000. The project targets a significant gap in inclusive STEM education: the majority of visually impaired students — particularly across the Global South — currently lack access to interactive and engaging coding tools. TACTO addresses this through a device that combines physical buttons, sensors, and audio feedback, enabling learners with visual disabilities to explore foundational coding concepts through touch and sensory experience. The solution supports UN SDG 4, which focuses on ensuring inclusive and quality education for all.The team comprised:● ⁠Gaurang Pant — Third-year BTech Computer Science and Engineering, Class of 2027● ⁠Shristi Mandoliya — Second-year BTech Computer Science and Engineering with Data Science, Class of 2028● ⁠Kavya Singh — Third-year BBA Financial Investment Analysis, Class of 2026Additional RecognitionStudent startup Tekurious Pvt Ltd also advanced to the global finals, presenting a virtual reality-based platform designed to deliver immersive and interactive learning environments.Statements"Competing with teams from across the world and seeing our idea receive global recognition was an unforgettable experience." — Project TACTO Founders"The team's hard work and belief in their idea stood out throughout the journey." — Rachit Mathur, Mentor"Our students have made India proud by representing the country on a global platform." — Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias UniversityAbout Galgotias UniversityGalgotias University is one of India’s leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.In the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 15th among private universities and 43rd among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India’s highest institutional quality ratings.Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,100 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.To know more, visit: www.galgotiasuniversity.edu.in

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