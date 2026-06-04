Hospitality Robots Market: Future Demand and Trends Analysis Analysis | 2030

Hospitality Robots (Industry)

Hospitality Robots Market (2021-2030) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type and end user, Sales Channel.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hospitality robots market was estimated at $295.5 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $3.08 billion by 2030, and registering a CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2030.Increased advantages of robot automated work over human work, rise in utility of robots in the hospitality sector, and penetration of automation in commercial appliances drive the growth of the global hospitality robots market. On the other hand, high initial acquisition costs restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in concerns for safety and cleanliness at hotels, restaurants, and bars is expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13078 There is no denying that robots are becoming daily assistants in the hotel industry and appearing in hotels and restaurants across the world. Robots are also utilized in hotels, restaurant, & bar for housekeeping, cleaning, and delivering food items to guest rooms. Furthermore, these robots are also programmed to accept order, prepare meals and drinks for customers. Thus, growing advancement in the hospitality robots market and increasing utility of robots in hotel, restaurants, and bars are expected to accelerate the growth of the hospitality robots market during the forecast period.The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a positive impact on the hospitality robots market. Attributed to this pandemic, not only service robots but also disinfection robots are gaining considerable popularity among hospitality services providing companies. Many countries have opened their borders to welcome people. The tourism industry is speeding up again. Many hotels provide guests with a quarantine period. Due to lack of personnel, hotels are looking for a complete robot solution for the hotel. Various hospitality robots can be deployed in the hotel according to their use and purpose, such as luggage robots, room service robots or room delivery robots, carpet vacuuming robots, check-in robots, and children's entertainment robots or children's play robots, and now the popularly used disinfection robots.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0040c390228467673b74a27a2cc61fda Rapid growth of the hospitality and travel & tourism industry and adoption of robotic automation in hotels, restaurant, bar, and event industries are majorly boosting the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in concern for hotel premises; safety and rise in utility of the robots in hotel, events, and restaurants are spurring the growth of the market during the forecast period. Various hospitality robots are programmed for special purpose and unique allocated task according to the conditions and situation, and these robots are manufactured according the requirements of the clients. For instance, Pepper, a humanoid robot developed by SoftBank Robotics, wore a mask, greeted new guests in the lobby, and reminded them to wear a mask. Pepper is also programmed to deliver exciting messages, such as "I hope he feels good as soon as possible", and more serious, "I pray that social distancing and vaccination will stop the spread of the disease as soon as possible", and more mysterious messages "Let us unite and overcome this together. Thus, advancement in robots and availability of customizations option so as end users can use robots according to their purpose and situations are expected to drive the growth of the product market during the forecast period.The report segments the product market into type, end user, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized front desk robots, delivery robots, cleaning robots, and others. On the basis of end user, it is segregated into hotels, restaurants and bars, and travel and tourism industry. According to sales channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, the Netherlands, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13078 Based on region, the market North America contributed to the major share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global hospitality robots market. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030. Other provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.The key market players analyzed in the global hospitality robots industry report include Connected Robotics, BotsAndUs, Travelmate Robotics, Ubtech Robotics, Inc., Hyundai Robotics Co., Ltd, Knightscope, Inc, Maidbot, Aethon Inc., Softbank Robotics, and Savioke.Trending Reports:Robotic Pool Cleaner Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/robotic-pool-cleaner-market-A06352 U.S. Book Light Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-book-light-market-A110798

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