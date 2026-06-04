Galgotias University Students Win Top Prize at EDVentures 2026 in Hong Kong

Project TACTO won the Top Prize, the AWS Championship Prize at EDVentures 2026, receiving total prize money and support worth USD 7,000

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students from Galgotias University have secured global recognition at EDVentures 2026, an international innovation and entrepreneurship competition hosted by The Education University of Hong Kong. The event brought together 19 teams from 10 countries, all presenting solutions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.Two teams from Galgotias University represented India at the competition. Project TACTO won the Top Prize and the AWS Championship Prize, receiving combined prize money and support worth USD 7,000. The project addresses the limited access visually impaired students — particularly in the Global South — have to inclusive STEM learning tools. The team developed a solution using buttons, sensors, and audio feedback to teach foundational coding concepts through touch and sensory interaction, contributing to UN SDG 4 on quality and inclusive education.Project TACTO was represented by Gaurang Pant, a third-year BTech Computer Science and Engineering student; Shristi Mandoliya, a second-year BTech Computer Science and Engineering with Data Science student; and Kavya Singh, a third-year BBA Financial Investment Analysis student.A second Galgotias startup, Tekurious Pvt Ltd, was also selected as a global finalist. The startup presented a virtual reality-based immersive learning platform designed to make educational experiences more engaging and interactive.Mentor Rachit Mathur, an entrepreneur with over 15 years of startup experience, noted that the journey involved rigorous work on pitch refinement, go-to-market strategy, and investor preparation. He also acknowledged Galgotias University's full sponsorship of the teams' international travel and participation as a strong signal of institutional support for student entrepreneurship.Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said the achievement reflects the university's focus on building an ecosystem where students can access technology, mentorship, global exposure, and startup support to convert ideas into real-world impact.About Galgotias UniversityGalgotias University is one of India’s leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.In the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 15th among private universities and 43rd among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India’s highest institutional quality ratings.Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,100 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.To know more, visit: www.galgotiasuniversity.edu.in

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