Galgotias University Students Win Top International Honour at EDVentures 2026 in Hong Kong

Project TACTO won the Top Prize, the AWS Championship Prize at EDVentures 2026, receiving total prize money and support worth USD 7,000

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When 19 teams from 10 countries gathered in Hong Kong for EDVentures 2026, two of them came from a university in Greater Noida, India. By the time the competition concluded, one of those teams had walked away with the top prize — and a solution that could reshape how visually impaired students learn to code.EDVentures 2026, hosted by The Education University of Hong Kong, challenges university students worldwide to build innovations aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Galgotias University sent two teams to compete on this international platform, and both made a mark.Project TACTO claimed the Top Prize and the AWS Championship Prize, earning combined support of USD 7,000. The project was born out of a recognised gap — very few visually impaired learners, especially across the Global South, have access to STEM tools that are genuinely inclusive. The team's response was a learning device that uses physical buttons, sensors, and audio feedback to help students grasp coding fundamentals through touch and sensory engagement — an approach aligned with UN SDG 4 on inclusive and quality education.The three students behind TACTO — Gaurang Pant, Shristi Mandoliya, and Kavya Singh — described the experience as transformative. Competing against teams from leading international universities and earning recognition for a socially meaningful idea reinforced their belief in technology as a tool for impact.Their mentor, entrepreneur Rachit Mathur, spent six months working with the team on everything from business model thinking to investor-facing pitch preparation. He described the process as deeply personal, likening it to working alongside co-founders rather than simply guiding students.Also representing the university at the finals was Tekurious Pvt Ltd, a student startup offering a virtual reality platform for immersive learning experiences.Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said the results reflect a deliberate institutional commitment — one focused on giving students the tools, exposure, and mentorship needed to compete confidently on a world stage.About Galgotias UniversityGalgotias University is one of India’s leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.In the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 15th among private universities and 43rd among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India’s highest institutional quality ratings.Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,100 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.To know more, visit: www.galgotiasuniversity.edu.in

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