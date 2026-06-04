Okanagan Yard Works Celebrates 9th Consecutive Year of Recognition by ThreeBestRated® in 2026
KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As outdoor living spaces continue to grow in demand across the Kelowna region, homeowners and businesses are placing greater importance on working with landscaping companies that deliver reliable service, quality workmanship, and clear communication. Okanagan Yard Works has continued to build their reputation throughout the region by providing customer-focused landscaping solutions that meet expectations. In 2026, the team proudly celebrates their 9th consecutive year of recognition by ThreeBestRated®, continued highlighting nearly a decade of trusted service and industry excellence.
Okanagan Yard
Established in Kelowna by Jeremy Stark, Okanagan Yard Works serves residential, commercial, and strata clients across Kelowna, Vernon, Lake Country, and surrounding communities. They offer landscaping design and construction, retaining walls, irrigation systems, excavation, swimming pool designs and installations, maintenance services, and custom outdoor living spaces.
What Continues to Set Okanagan Yard Works Apart
According to Shane, Operations Manager at Okanagan Yard Works, their values have played a major role in their continued growth and reputation. Shane explained that consultations are designed to provide clients with a complete understanding of their projects instead of simply delivering estimates.
“The site visits are more than just numbers for us. We use our knowledge to educate our clients on their projects. We want them to better understand what it is they are asking for and understand how the process works.”
“This way, once they receive the estimate, they have a better understanding of the cost and what it takes to achieve the end result.”
What sets Okanagan Yard Works apart is their commitment to building long-term, trustworthy relationships with every client from the very first interaction. The team goes beyond simply completing projects by prioritizing customer satisfaction, transparent communication, and exceptional service throughout every stage of the process. Their goal is to create outdoor spaces that clients can fully experience, appreciate, and enjoy for years to come after the project is completed.
What is more, they provide a warranty and guarantee for everything they do, providing clients with peace of mind that their investment is protected well after the final walkthrough. The Okanagan Yard Works team’s commitment to quality service has earned them hundreds of Google reviews sharing positive experiences from satisfied customers.
Million-Dollar Projects that Tell the Growth of Okanagan Yard Works
Over the years, Okanagan Yard Works has completed several large-scale landscaping and outdoor construction projects because of their quality work and client-focused approach. One of the team’s notable achievements includes contributing to a project at Big White, a popular destination in British Columbia visited by thousands of people during the summer months, that is estimated to be more than $1.5 million. These projects are secured not only through competitive pricing, but also through trust, expertise, and a proven track record of delivering high-quality projects. “Those of you who have gone to Big White during the summer months have walked all over my project in the village,” Shane shared. To get in touch with the team, visit okanaganyardworks.ca.
Jeremy Stark
Okanagan Yard Works
250-899-0981
info@okanaganyardworks.ca
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Okanagan Yard Works Spotlight | ThreeBestRated® 2026 | Quality & Reliability 🏆
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