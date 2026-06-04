Aircraft Leasing Global Market Report 2026| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2030

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The Business Research Company's Aircraft Leasing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The aircraft leasing sector has become increasingly significant as airlines seek flexible and cost-efficient ways to manage their fleets. This market is evolving rapidly, driven by various industry dynamics and regional developments. Let’s explore the current market value, growth factors, regional trends, and what lies ahead for aircraft leasing.

Current and Projected Market Size of the Aircraft Leasing Sector

The aircraft leasing market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $209.05 billion in 2025 to $226.7 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This rise over the past period is mainly due to escalating aircraft acquisition costs, aggressive airline expansion plans, mounting pressure on operational expenses, early adoption of leasing arrangements, and the broadening of global aviation networks. Looking further ahead, the market is expected to reach $319.96 billion by 2030, growing at an accelerated CAGR of 9.0%. Factors contributing to this anticipated increase include ongoing fleet modernization by airlines, a stronger preference for flexible financial strategies, expanding passenger traffic, heightened demand for cost-optimized aviation operations, and more widespread use of leasing among international carriers. Key trends shaping this growth include a shift toward leasing rather than purchasing aircraft, cost-effective approaches to expanding fleets, growing demand for flexible leasing terms, replacement of aging aircraft, and expanded utilization of leasing for operational efficiency.

Download a free sample of the aircraft leasing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10464&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Understanding Aircraft Leasing and Its Role in Aviation

Aircraft leasing involves a contractual relationship where a lessor provides an airplane to a lessee for a specific term in exchange for periodic rental payments. Airlines often prefer leasing as a financially practical strategy for fleet expansion or replacement, allowing them to avoid the substantial upfront costs associated with buying new planes. This arrangement offers airlines flexibility to adjust their fleet size in response to fluctuating demand without heavy capital expenditure commitments.

How Growing Air Travel Demand Fuels the Aircraft Leasing Market

The rising need for air travel is a major factor propelling the aircraft leasing industry forward. Air travel covers using airplanes or helicopters for domestic or international transportation. Airlines commonly lease aircraft rather than purchasing them outright, giving them the ability to scale their operations flexibly and manage capital efficiently. For example, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a global airline trade organization, reported that overall air traffic increased by 10.4% in 2024 compared to 2023. This surge in passenger movement directly supports the expansion of the aircraft leasing market.

View the full aircraft leasing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-leasing-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Regional Dynamics in the Aircraft Leasing Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for aircraft leasing, reflecting the region’s significant air travel volume and airline growth. Meanwhile, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by evolving airline strategies and market demand. The comprehensive market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global overview of market developments.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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