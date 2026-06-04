MUTE Launches on the Shopify App Store — Silent Contact Form Spam Blocker Now Available for Shopify Merchants

MUTE – Contact Form Blocker is now available on the Shopify App Store.

Shopify store owners can now block contact form spam without CAPTCHA or code changes. Install in under a minute. 14-day free trial.

A contact form should connect store owners with real customers — not have those messages buried under automated sales pitches.” — Masahiro Matsuzaki, Representative Director, Ryu-Raku Inc.

OSAKA, JAPAN, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ryu-Raku Inc., a web marketing and development firm based in Osaka, Japan, today announced the launch of MUTE on the Shopify App Store. The app brings MUTE's silent contact form spam protection to Shopify merchants — no code changes, no CAPTCHA, and no friction for real customers. MUTE – Contact Form Blocker is now available at:**The problem Shopify merchants face**For Shopify store owners, the contact form is a direct line to buyers. A question about a product, a custom order request, a bulk purchasing inquiry — these are the messages that matter. When automated spam fills the same inbox, those real messages get buried. Unlike general website spam, form spam on a Shopify store carries a direct business cost: missed sales conversations.Shopify's own community forums reflect how widespread the problem has become. Posts requesting effective spam solutions have accumulated thousands of upvotes from store owners — many of whom have tried existing tools without success.**How MUTE works**MUTE loads silently on a contact form page and embeds an invisible field within the form structure. Human visitors cannot see or interact with this field. Automated submission tools, however, attempt to populate every available field — including hidden ones. When input is detected in the invisible field, MUTE identifies the submission as automated and stops it silently, without displaying any error to the sender.A second detection layer monitors timing and interaction patterns. Legitimate users spend measurable time reading and completing a form. Automated tools operate at machine speed. MUTE uses these behavioral signals to catch sophisticated bots designed to avoid basic honeypot detection.**What MUTE stops:**- Automated and AI-generated bulk submissions through contact forms- Bot submissions processed faster than human interaction speeds- Automated tools that simulate visitor behavior to bypass standard filters**What MUTE does not do:**- Present visitors with image puzzles or text verification challenges- Add visible friction to the contact form experience- Require code changes, backend access, or developer assistance- Automatically charge users when a free trial ends**Setup in three steps**Installing MUTE on Shopify requires no code editing and no file access.STEP 1: Install MUTE from the Shopify App StoreSTEP 2: Enable the app embed from the theme editorSTEP 3: Verify the site at mute-it.com Protection starts as soon as verification is complete. A dashboard at mute-it.com provides ongoing visibility into stopped submission counts. A monthly report is delivered by email on the first of each month.**Expanding platform support**The Shopify app follows the launch of MUTE's WordPress plugin in May 2026, making zero-code installation available to WordPress site owners. MUTE originally launched in April 2026 as a single-line JavaScript tool compatible with any website.MUTE now supports three installation paths:- Any website (one line of JavaScript)- WordPress (official plugin, zero code)- Shopify (App Store install, zero code)**Pricing and trial**The Shopify app is free to install. A 14-day free trial begins upon site verification, with no credit card required and no automatic billing when the trial ends.Annual pricing: $39.96 per site ($3.33/month), covering all features and unlimited spam blocking with no per-user fees.**About Ryu-Raku Inc.**Ryu-Raku Inc. is a web marketing and website development company based in Osaka, Japan. MUTE is a SaaS product by Ryu-Raku Inc., developed for a global market, currently available for any website, WordPress, and Shopify.More information: https://mute-it.com/en/ Shopify App Store: https://apps.shopify.com/mute **Contact:**Masahiro MatsuzakiRyu-Raku Inc.+81 90-3492-3349support@mute-it.com

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