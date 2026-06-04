Launching into Tasmania's Health Revolution

4 June 2026 Bridget Archer, Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing

The Tasmanian Government has today delivered Tasmania’s 20-year preventive health Strategy - The Health Revolution – our pathway for living well in Tasmania for the next 20 years.

Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing, Bridget Archer, said today’s launch marked an important day for Tasmania.

“The release of the Strategy is about placing prevention at the heart of our health system and demonstrating the future we want for Tasmanians, now and for generations to come,” Minister Archer said.

“We want a future where more Tasmanians can live well, stay well, and have the support they need to live life to the fullest.

“We know that when people have stable housing, secure jobs, access to education, safe transport, healthy food, and strong social connections, they are far more likely to enjoy good health – these things sit outside hospital walls, and they’re central to wellbeing.”

The Health Revolution sets a long-term direction for action across government, services, communities, and sectors.

Minister Archer said Tasmania is prepared to be bold, think long term, and lead with ambition.

“We know it takes people working together, across sectors and across governments, to tackle the root causes of health outcomes,” Minister Archer said.

“The Health Revolution is our long-term strategic framework for preventive health in our State for the next 20 years.

“It is intended to guide coordinated action across government, services, communities, and partner organisations - everyone who shapes the conditions people live in - to improve health and wellbeing outcomes over time.”

The Government has committed $20 million over the next four years to this Strategy, demonstrating a strong, collective commitment to preventive health.

The Strategy’s first Action Plan has also been released today, setting out the initial work to build the foundations and start the transformation.

Almost 6,000 participants contributed to the Strategy’s development, with consultation supported by partner organisations who helped reach communities across the State.

“I want to thank every person who contributed to this work,” Minister Archer said.

“It simply would not be possible without the people, organisations and communities who shared their time, experience and ideas.