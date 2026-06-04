Mettitech Group Holdings Inc. OTC:MTGH Announces Completion of Regulation S Offering in Asia as First Step in 2026

Mettitech Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTGH)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mettitech Group Holdings OTC:MTGH Announces Completion of Regulation S Offering in Asia as First Step in 2026 Asset and Income Integration PlanMettitech Group Holdings, Inc. (“Mettitech” or the “Company”) OTC:MTGH today announced the completion of a Regulation S offshore offering to non-U.S. purchasers in Asia as part of the Company’s broader 2026 plan to integrate digital asset holdings and real-world asset opportunities into the Mettitech public-company platform.The completed transaction involved the sale of 20,000,000 shares of Mettitech common stock to approximately 900 offshore purchasers in SouthEast Asia and other non-US residents. The consideration received consisted of relatively liquid cryptocurrency assets (OFT, MTT, OFC, OHO, OHOP, USDT) with an indicated market value of approximately $6,000,000 USD at the time of the transaction, representing an implied purchase price of approximately $0.30 per Mettitech share.The Company believes this transaction represents a meaningful validation of its Asia-based business relationships and asset-integration strategy. Mettitech’s Asia audience is familiar with the Company’s ecosystem, related operating relationships, digital asset activity, revenue-producing products, and broader plan to build a public-market platform around real-world asset tokenization. In addition, many international purchasers face practical barriers when attempting to access U.S. public-market securities directly. The Company believes these factors contributed to offshore purchasers’ willingness to participate at a valuation substantially higher than the Company’s recent public-market trading levels.To support transparency and confidence, the Company is taking steps to document the transaction through available blockchain records, wallet confirmations, signed wallet documentation, purchaser records, share transfer records, a CPA opinion letter and related corporate documentation. The Company expects these records to help demonstrate the veracity of the asset transfer and the corresponding Regulation S share issuance.As part of the transaction structure, the cryptocurrency assets received by the Company are expected to be held for a three-year period, and the Mettitech shares issued in the Regulation “S” offering will likewise remain restricted for a three-year period, subject to applicable securities laws, transfer restrictions, and contractual limitations. The Company believes this reciprocal holding structure demonstrates long-term commitment by both the Company and the offshore purchasers.The Company views the completed offering as the first step in a much larger asset and income integration plan expected to be pursued throughout 2026 and 2027. The Company also expects to pursue additional offshore financing opportunities for the purpose of acquiring or integrating high-quality RWA.About Mettitech Group Holdings, Inc.Mettitech Group Holdings, Inc. operates a public-company platform focused on real-world asset tokenization. The Company’s strategy includes integrating verifiable assets, developing tokenization-related business lines, and pursuing opportunities in the United States, Asia, and other international markets.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s asset-integration strategy, future financing plans, potential real estate acquisitions, digital asset initiatives, tokenization opportunities, revenue-producing integrations, and expected benefits to shareholders. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.Regulation S and Securities Law NoticeThe securities described herein were offered and sold only to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The securities have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.Digital Asset NoticeThe value of cryptocurrency and digital assets can fluctuate materially. Any stated value of digital asset consideration is based on indicated market value at the time of the transaction and may change over time. The Company intends to provide additional disclosure regarding the transaction, asset treatment, restrictions, and related documentation as appropriate.Investor Contact:investors@mettitechgroupholdings.com1-800-961-8329Mettitech Group Holdings, Inc.

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