Peters Statement on President Trump’s Artificial Intelligence Executive Order

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), Ranking Member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, released the following statement on President Trump’s executive order on artificial intelligence (AI):

“Powerful AI models are already presenting real risks and challenges to our national security, and the federal government is behind the curve. At a time when AI models are progressing exponentially, the Trump Administration has gutted key cybersecurity and technology offices, fired thousands of expert personnel, and failed to provide clear leadership on how to responsibly adopt these novel tools. Now President Trump is failing to meet the moment with his new executive order that his Administration is now completely unprepared to carry out.

“AI models are now a part of our reality, and they will only get more sophisticated going forward. It’s time for Congress and the Executive Branch to get serious about how to encourage innovation while assuring both government and the public that these systems are safe. We need stronger coordination across the technology sector, government, labor, and other key industries to identify real solutions to guide the responsible adoption of AI.”

###