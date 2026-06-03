Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,074 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,697 in the last 365 days.

CMC honors 12 fallen staff added to Memorial Wall

California Men’s Colony (CMC) held its annual ceremony to honor 12 fallen staff members whose names were formally added to the Memorial Wall.

Family members of the departed also attended the May 29 ceremony, joining CMC staff in honoring those being remembered.

The ceremony provided staff an opportunity to pause and reflect on the service, dedication, and lasting contributions of those being remembered. The Memorial Wall is a permanent tribute to CMC employees who dedicated themselves to public service and the department’s mission.

During the ceremony, acting Warden Nathan Gaughan spoke about the importance of honoring staff members who served. Having their names on the wall ensures their memory remains part of CMC’s history.

As each name was read aloud, the corresponding nameplates were added to the Memorial Wall.

The 2026 Memorial Wall Ceremony is a reminder how CMC staff contributions continue beyond their years of service. Their names now remain displayed on the Memorial Wall as a lasting tribute to their service and commitment.

Submitted by Lt. M. Blankenship

Reading names aloud at the CMC wall.
Reserved seating for family members of fallen staff from CMC.
CMC Honor Guard at the ceremony, May 29, 2026.
A correctional officer adds a name to the wall at CMC.

Follow CDCR on YouTubeFacebookX (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

See more stories highlighting CDCR/CCHCS staff.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CMC honors 12 fallen staff added to Memorial Wall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.