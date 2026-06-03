CMC honors 12 fallen staff added to Memorial Wall

California Men’s Colony (CMC) held its annual ceremony to honor 12 fallen staff members whose names were formally added to the Memorial Wall.

Family members of the departed also attended the May 29 ceremony, joining CMC staff in honoring those being remembered.

The ceremony provided staff an opportunity to pause and reflect on the service, dedication, and lasting contributions of those being remembered. The Memorial Wall is a permanent tribute to CMC employees who dedicated themselves to public service and the department’s mission.

During the ceremony, acting Warden Nathan Gaughan spoke about the importance of honoring staff members who served. Having their names on the wall ensures their memory remains part of CMC’s history.

As each name was read aloud, the corresponding nameplates were added to the Memorial Wall.

The 2026 Memorial Wall Ceremony is a reminder how CMC staff contributions continue beyond their years of service. Their names now remain displayed on the Memorial Wall as a lasting tribute to their service and commitment.

Submitted by Lt. M. Blankenship

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