Houston Influencer Welcomes Women to Move, Connect, & Celebrate Self-Love at 'Love Yourself' Dance Workshop at POST HTX

Join us on June 6th -- Hosted by Chinenye, the event blends dance, wellness, faith, and community for a transformative morning in Houston.

Chinenye Ozougwu welcomes Houston women to move, connect, and recharge through a community-centered fitness event rooted in faith and freedom June 6, 2026

I created “Love Yourself Dance Workout Experience” in 2020 to remind women that they are worthy of love, joy, and freedom exactly as they are.” — Chinenye Ozougwu, Founder “Love Yourself Dance Workout Experience”

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women across Houston are invited to step into a morning of movement, empowerment, and connection during the upcoming "Love Yourself Dance Workout Experience," a beginner-friendly wellness event designed to celebrate self-love through fitness, faith, and community.Hosted by wellness advocate Chinenye Ozougwu in collaboration with POST Houston , the ladies-only experience will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at POST Houston, 401 Franklin Street, Houston, Texas.More than a traditional workout class, the "Love Yourself Dance Workout Experience" aims to create a welcoming environment where women of all fitness levels can prioritize their physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being while connecting with like-minded individuals.The "Love Yourself" dance workout experience was created in 2020 by Chinenye Ozougwu, providing a space for women of diverse backgrounds, body types, and cultures to unite and embrace self-love through dance. The primary goal is to foster a sense of unity and self-love within this community. Women engage in dynamic dance workouts that not only promote physical well-being but also serve as a means of self-expression.The platform also incorporates meditation, providing a holistic approach to nurturing both the body and mind. Love Yourself is built on 3 pillars of faith, fitness and freedom. Heart-to-heart discussions are also embedded, to create an environment where women can share their experiences, challenges, and triumphs, fostering a supportive and empowering community.In essence, the "Love Yourself" initiative goes beyond just physical fitness; it strives to create a comprehensive experience that encourages self-love, personal growth, and connection among women of all backgrounds and sizes. At its core, the Love Yourself Dance Workout Experience is a celebration of self-worth, resilience, and community—empowering women to move their bodies, renew their minds, and walk boldly in freedom."As women, we often spend so much time caring for others that we forget to pour into ourselves," said Chinenye, event organizer. "This experience is about creating space for women to move their bodies, celebrate who they are, and leave feeling refreshed, empowered, and encouraged." "I created “Love Yourself Dance Workout Experience” in 2020 to remind women that they are worthy of love, joy, and freedom exactly as they are.” When women come together in a space rooted in faith, movement, and authentic connection, transformation happens." I am so blessed to partner with Post Houston, who believes in not only my vision, but our community of mothers, wives, singles and hardworking women."The event comes at a time when wellness experts continue to emphasize the importance of regular physical activity, social connection, and positive mental health practices. Studies have shown that group fitness experiences can improve mood, reduce stress, and foster a greater sense of community, making events like the "Love Yourself Dance Workout Experience" increasingly valuable for women seeking balance in their daily lives.Participants can expect:- A beginner-friendly dance workout- A supportive ladies-only environment- Community-building opportunities- Encouragement centered around faith, wellness, and personal growth- An uplifting atmosphere designed to inspire confidence and self-care- The event is open to women of all fitness levels, with no previous dance experience required.For event information and registration, visit:Instagram: @ladychinenyeo POST Houston: https://posthtx.com About the "Love Yourself Dance Workout Experience"The "Love Yourself Dance Workout Experience" is a wellness-focused event created to encourage women to prioritize self-love, health, and personal growth through movement. By combining fitness, faith, and community, the experience offers a supportive environment where women can connect, recharge, and celebrate their wellness journeys: https://www.posthtx.com/event/love-yourself-dance-workout-experience

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