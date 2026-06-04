Shale Oak Winery Earns Five Medals at San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

LEED Certified Shale Oak Winery

Paso Robles estate claims two Double Gold honors, including top recognition for its 2023 Syrah

PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Shale Oak Winery today announced it earned five medals at the 2026 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, one of the largest competitions of American wines in the world. The Willow Creek District estate took home two Double Gold medals, one Gold, and two Silver medals across a range of estate-grown varietals, underscoring the depth and consistency of Paso Robles wines made with sustainable farming practices.

The Double Gold designation is awarded only when a wine receives a unanimous Gold vote from every judge on its panel — a distinction that recognizes exceptional quality.

2026 Medal Results

• Double Gold — 2023 Syrah ($49)

• Double Gold — 2023 Albarino ($31)

• Gold — 2023 KA (Red Blend – Petit Verdot Leading) ($69)

• Silver — 2024 Viognier ($40)

• Silver — 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon ($45)

"These medals reflect the quality of what the Willow Creek District can produce. We farm with purpose — sustainably certified and committed to letting the land speak. It's gratifying to see that show up in the glass."

— Steve Burris, Shale Oak Winery

Shale Oak Winery holds both LEED Gold building certification and Sustainability in Practice (SIP) certification, reflecting a winery-wide commitment to environmental stewardship. The estate generates much of its energy through solar and employs rainwater collection to support responsible water use throughout the growing season.

Guests are welcome to visit Shale Oak without a reservation and enjoy estate wines on the dog-friendly patio, with views of the surrounding vineyards. Reservations are also accepted.

About Shale Oak Winery

Located at 3235 Oakdale Road in the Willow Creek District of Paso Robles, California, Shale Oak Winery is a LEED Gold–certified and SIP-certified estate committed to sustainable viticulture and exceptional winemaking. The winery welcomes visitors of all ages — and their dogs — for walk-in tastings on its relaxed outdoor patio. Learn more at shaleoakwinery.com.

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