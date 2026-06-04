Portland Homeowners Urged to Check for Concealed Structural Damage After Recent Earthquake

Structural experts encourage Portland homeowners to inspect for hidden foundation and structural damage following the recent earthquake.

Hidden structural damage is often not immediately visible after an earthquake, making a professional evaluation an important step for homeowners.” — James Kershaw

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the aftermath of the recent earthquake that struck the Portland metropolitan area, structural specialists are urging residents to inspect their homes for possible damage that may not be immediately apparent.Though earthquakes may not always cause overt damage to homes, especially those that were constructed before the implementation of current seismic building codes, they can reveal underlying weaknesses that were present all along.“The most important thing to remember following an earthquake is that the greatest danger is not always the most apparent damage caused by the earthquake,” advises James Kershaw, structural specialist with Terrafirma.Homeowners are encouraged to inspect their homes for:New cracks in foundation walls and/or masonry structuresDoors and windows that suddenly stick or cannot be closed properlyShifts or separations between the home and its foundationSigns of moisture intrusion or soil movement around the homeHomes that were built before modern seismic codes were implemented may be more susceptible to this type of damage, especially if they were not retrofitted or have pre-existing moisture-related problems. Earthquake retrofitting is one of the most effective ways to improve your home's resilience and protect your investment. By reinforcing critical structural connections, homeowners can help reduce the likelihood of foundation movement and other earthquake-related damage. Contact TerraFirma today to schedule a free foundation and seismic evaluation and find out whether your home could benefit from retrofitting solutions.While not every homeowner will need to make repairs, it is important to understand the state of the home after the earthquake to avoid more costly problems down the line.To assist the residents of the Portland area, Terrafirma has put together a homeowner's guide that explains the five signs that a homeowner may want to be aware of, as well as what to do next to address the situation.For more information, homeowners can visit the link provided or schedule a Safe, Dry, Stable Assessment to better understand the state of their homes structurally after the earthquake.About TerrafirmaTerrafirma is a foundation repair, waterproofing, and structural solutions company that provides services to homes in the Pacific Northwest.

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