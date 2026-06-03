Chairman Moran Leads Committee Hearing to Consider Two VA Nominations

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs – led the committee today in considering two nominations to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Gary Shatswell to be Assistant Secretary for Information and Technology and Michael Tierney to be Assistant Secretary for Accountability and Whistleblower Protection.

“VA, as we know, supports millions of veterans and beneficiaries, employs hundreds of thousands of employees, and operates medical facilities, regional offices, and cemeteries around the globe with a budget request that totaled almost $500 billion for fiscal year 2027,” said Sen. Moran. “Accountability is not optional; it’s essential. I am grateful to Mr. Tierney and Mr. Shatswell for being here and for being eager to take on the challenges that await them in these respective positions.”

During the hearing, Sen. Moran discussed the importance of both the Office of Information and Technology and the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection and how he expects both of these nominees, if confirmed, to be transparent with Congress and the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and work to better support our nation’s veterans.

You can watch Sen. Moran’s opening remarks here.

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