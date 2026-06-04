ANCEL Introduces BS300 Super Starter for 3.5L Gas and 3.0T Diesel Vehicles

ANCEL BS300 Super Starter 1000A supercapacitor battery booster for 3.5L gasoline and 3.0T diesel SUVs and light trucks

Following strong market response to the BS200, ANCEL rolls out the higher-output BS300, designed for 3.5L gas & 3.0T diesel vehicles.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the successful market adoption and strong customer response to the BS200 Super Starter , ANCEL officially introduces the new BS300 Super Starter — a higher-output supercapacitor battery guardian system engineered for SUVs, larger-displacement engines, and higher electrical-load daily driving environments.According to ANCEL, the BS300 was developed in response to growing customer demand. Many drivers appreciated the BS200’s permanent battery protection concept but required increased cranking capability to accommodate larger vehicles and heavier electrical loads.BS300 Shares the Same Core Design Philosophy as BS200- Like the BS200, the BS300 uses a permanently mounted under-hood architecture rather than the traditional portable jump starter design. It remains continuously connected to the vehicle’s electrical system with no periodic charging or routine maintenance required.- The BS300 is equipped with industrial-grade supercapacitors rated for up to 500,000 charge and discharge cycles, eliminating many common issues associated with lithium jump starters, including battery swelling, performance degradation, and thermal runaway risks.- BS300 maintains consistent reliable output across an extreme operating window of -40°F to 176°F, delivering dependable starting performance in both extreme cold and hot conditions, consistent with the BS200.- Operating on the exact same working principle as its predecessor, the BS300 absorbs peak cranking amperage during every ignition event to reduce strain on the OEM vehicle battery, effectively extending original battery service life up to three times longer.- Identical to the BS200, the BS300 draws only 3mA of standby current post-installation, placing virtually no additional drain on the vehicle battery. Boasting an IP65 dustproof and waterproof rating with zero internal lithium components, it is fully constructed to withstand harsh under-hood conditions such as persistent vibration, ambient moisture and sharp temperature swings.- BS300 also includes the same intelligent monitoring ecosystem found on BS200 through its Bluetooth mobile application. Drivers can monitor real-time battery voltage and health status, receive low-voltage alerts, review ignition history records, and activate remote force-start mode during emergency situations. Its built-in AI smart learning system continuously analyzes driving behavior and battery conditions to optimize startup performance over time.ANCEL stated that customer feedback collected since the BS200 launch played a major role throughout the BS300 development process.Key Differences Between BS300 and BS200: Higher Output and Broader Vehicle CompatibilityUpgraded Peak Cranking OutputDifferent from the BS200’s 700A peak current rating, the BS300 upgrades peak starting power to 1000A, specifically calibrated to satisfy elevated cranking draw from 3.5L gasoline and 3.0T diesel powertrains.Expanded Vehicle CoverageBS200 was primarily optimized for compact sedans, daily passenger vehicles, and light SUVs equipped with engines up to 3.0L gasoline or 2.5T diesel.In comparison, BS300 targets mid-size and full-size SUVs as well as light trucks with larger displacement powertrains, offering broader compatibility for heavier-duty vehicles.Designed for Daily Reliability — Not Just Emergency UseBS300 is engineered for stable year-round operation across daily commuting, long-term parking, and extreme weather conditions.Rather than functioning as a temporary emergency jump starter stored in the trunk, BS300 serves as a permanently installed proactive battery guardian system designed to help prevent unexpected battery failures before they happen.The ANCEL BS300 Super Starter is now available for global purchase via ANCEL’s official website at a limited-time promotional price of $219.99 USD (original MSRP: $274.99 USD, 20% off).ANCEL noted that the BS300 is part of a broader expansion of its Super Starter lineup. The company recently completed development of the BS400 Super Starter, a higher-output model delivering 1300A peak starting power for vehicles equipped with engines up to 6.0L gasoline or 6.0T diesel.With the BS200, BS300, and BS400, ANCEL now offers supercapacitor-based starting and battery protection solutions across a wider range of vehicle categories and engine sizes.About ANCELANCEL is a professional automotive diagnostic tool brand specializing in OBD2 scanners, full-system diagnostic tools, smoke leak detectors, battery support systems and maintenance equipment. The company focuses on delivering practical, reliable, and cost-effective solutions for automotive technicians, workshops and vehicle owners worldwide.

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