Road Maintenance Hosts FREE Open House for People Interested in a Career in Road Construction

Boulder County, Colo. - Even with many jobs being moved towards artificial intelligence and robotic systems, there will be a need for people who can build and maintain roads. If you’ve ever been curious about working in the cab of a piece of large equipment like a road grader or excavator and helping to keep roads safe for travel, here’s an opportunity for you to learn more. Public Works’ Road Maintenance (PWRM) Division is hosting an open house for anyone who may be interested in working road construction and repair.

Road Maintenance Career Day Open House

1 to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Boulder County Road Maintenance Facility

5201 St. Vrain Rd, Building 5, Longmont

The event is free and open to all ages, but attendees should register in advance. No applications will be accepted as the session is solely informational.

Road Maintenance leadership and staff will be there to answer questions about many topics specific to working in this division, including:

How to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL)

Requirements for employment eligibility at PWRM

Types of equipment operated by PWRM staff

Types of projects operators work on

Tips for navigating the application process

For more information, contact Public Works Deputy Director for Road Maintenance TJ McKeehan at tjmckeehan@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-678-6287.