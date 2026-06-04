Road Maintenance Hosts FREE Open House for People Interested in a Career in Road Construction
Boulder County, Colo. - Even with many jobs being moved towards artificial intelligence and robotic systems, there will be a need for people who can build and maintain roads. If you’ve ever been curious about working in the cab of a piece of large equipment like a road grader or excavator and helping to keep roads safe for travel, here’s an opportunity for you to learn more. Public Works’ Road Maintenance (PWRM) Division is hosting an open house for anyone who may be interested in working road construction and repair.
Road Maintenance Career Day Open House
1 to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17
Boulder County Road Maintenance Facility
5201 St. Vrain Rd, Building 5, Longmont
The event is free and open to all ages, but attendees should register in advance. No applications will be accepted as the session is solely informational.
Road Maintenance leadership and staff will be there to answer questions about many topics specific to working in this division, including:
- How to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL)
- Requirements for employment eligibility at PWRM
- Types of equipment operated by PWRM staff
- Types of projects operators work on
- Tips for navigating the application process
For more information, contact Public Works Deputy Director for Road Maintenance TJ McKeehan at tjmckeehan@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-678-6287.
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