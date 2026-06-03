Governor Dunleavy Appointed Inaugural Arctic Chair for Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

MOU Formalizes Alaska’s Strategic Role in National Arctic Security Discussions

Governor Michael Dunleavy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies (TSC), establishing the Governor of Alaska as the State of Alaska Arctic Chair for the Center.

The agreement formalizes a unique partnership between the State and the Department of War’s newest Regional Center and will advance collaboration on Arctic security, defense, and regional priorities.

Under the agreement, Governor Dunleavy will serve as the inaugural Arctic Chair for the remainder of his term in office. The designation recognizes Alaska’s indispensable position as America’s only Arctic state and reflects the state’s leading role in shaping national Arctic policy.

“Alaska is at the forefront of the opportunities and challenges that will define the future of the Arctic,” said Governor Dunleavy. “This partnership with the Ted Stevens Center ensures Alaska’s voice, our knowledge, and our priorities are at the table as our nation addresses the growing strategic importance of the Arctic. I’m honored to serve as the first Arctic Chair and to deepen Alaska’s partnership with this vital institution.”

The Arctic Chair role will allow Governor Dunleavy to provide strategic perspectives on emerging Arctic opportunities and challenges while fostering collaboration among federal, state, local, Indigenous, academic, and international partners. The MOU establishes a framework for ongoing engagement between the State and the Center on issues of critical importance to Alaska and the nation.

“The Ted Stevens Center was established to advance understanding of the Arctic’s growing importance to national and international security,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Randy “Church” Kee, Director of the Ted Stevens Center. “As America’s Arctic state, Alaska brings unparalleled experience, expertise, and leadership to these discussions. We are honored to have the Governor serve as the first State of Alaska Arctic Chair and look forward to an enduring relationship with the Office of the Governor of Alaska.”

The Ted Stevens Center serves as a global hub for Arctic security studies, convening military, civilian, academic, Indigenous, and international stakeholders to address the region’s most pressing challenges and opportunities. The partnership with the Governor’s Office reinforces Alaska’s central role in that mission.

For more information on the TSC Arctic Chair Program, visit tedstevensarcticcenter.org/arctic-chairs.