2nd Low Carbon Data Centres to Examine Decarbonisation, Renewable Power Procurement, and Infrastructure Growth in Asia

2nd Low Carbon Data Centres summit

Bangkok summit examines renewable energy, grid readiness, carbon reduction and sustainable growth strategies for Asia's expanding data centre sector

BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Thailand strengthens its position as a regional digital infrastructure hub, growing investment in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and hyperscale facilities is intensifying discussions around renewable energy procurement, grid readiness, decarbonisation, and sustainable infrastructure development . These issues will be at the forefront of the 2nd Low Carbon Data Centres summit, organised by Centre for Management Technology (CMT) on 16–17 June 2026 in Bangkok, bringing together policymakers, utilities, investors, data centre operators, and technology providers to examine the future of low-carbon digital infrastructure in Asia.The summit comes as Thailand's data centre market continues to attract significant international investment, while electricity demand from digital infrastructure is expected to rise sharply. Industry stakeholders are increasingly focused on securing reliable low-carbon power supplies, expanding transmission capacity, and ensuring that digital growth remains aligned with national sustainability objectives. Recent developments, including Thailand's evolving framework for renewable electricity procurement, have added urgency to discussions on how the sector can support both economic growth and decarbonisation goals.The 2 day event follows CMT's first Low Carbon Data Centres summit held in Kuala Lumpur in 2025, reflecting growing regional interest in the intersection of digital infrastructure expansion, energy security and decarbonisation. Since then, rising hyperscale investment, increasing AI-related workloads and evolving renewable energy policies have heightened industry focus on securing sustainable power solutions for future data centre growth.The discussions will be chaired by Ronald J Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Mitico International, who will lead discussions on decarbonising data centre energy requirements amid the rapid expansion of AI-driven and cloud-based infrastructure. Industry participation spans the full digital infrastructure value chain, with speakers representing organisations including the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), Uptime Institute, Arthur D. Little, GE Vernova, Cushman & Wakefield, ERM, Puro.earth, Watson Farley & Williams, Avaada Energy, Hydroleap, ib vogt, Chunghwa Telecom, Siam Cement Group (SCG) and other companies involved in renewable energy, sustainability, investment and infrastructure development.A key focus of the programme is the relationship between policy, investment, and infrastructure planning. Delegates will examine how investment incentives, regulatory frameworks and national development strategies are shaping Thailand's emergence as a regional data centre hub. Discussions will also explore broader Asia-Pacific trends influencing site selection, capital deployment, and future expansion opportunities for hyperscale and colocation operators. Grid readiness and power infrastructure planning are expected to feature prominently throughout the summit. As demand for electricity accelerates, stakeholders are increasingly evaluating how transmission and distribution networks can support future growth while maintaining reliability and enabling greater integration of renewable energy sources. Sessions will assess the role of utilities, regulators and private-sector developers in addressing these challenges.Renewable energy procurement is another central theme. The agenda explores power purchase agreements, renewable energy certificates (RECs), direct renewable sourcing mechanisms and emerging market structures designed to support corporate sustainability commitments. Industry experts will discuss how operators can balance energy security, cost management and emissions reduction as expectations around low-carbon operations continue to increase.Beyond power sourcing, the programme addresses practical pathways for reducing emissions across the data centre value chain. Sessions will examine energy-efficient facility design, retrofitting existing infrastructure, advanced cooling technologies, water stewardship, sustainable construction materials and approaches to reducing Scope 3 emissions. These discussions reflect growing recognition that sustainability performance increasingly influences investment decisions, customer requirements, and long-term competitiveness.The summit will also explore how digital infrastructure operators, energy providers and investors can collaborate to accelerate the transition towards lower-carbon growth models. Presentations and panel discussions will assess strategies for improving operational resilience, integrating clean energy solutions and supporting future capacity expansion while meeting increasingly ambitious environmental targets.The breadth of organisations represented on the agenda highlights the convergence of digital infrastructure, energy transition, and sustainability priorities across Asia. Policymakers, utilities, renewable energy developers, advisory firms, investors, and technology providers will share perspectives on the practical challenges and opportunities associated with supporting the next phase of regional digital growth.As Southeast Asia continues to attract investment in data centres and digital services, the summit provides a timely platform for examining how the sector can align rapid expansion with energy security, infrastructure readiness and decarbonisation objectives.Media & Registration EnquiriesCentre for Management Technology (CMT)Email: grace@cmtsp.com.sg / grace@cmtconference.comTel: +65 6346 9147Website: https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=260307&pu=313464

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