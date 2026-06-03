Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,730 in the last 365 days.

FAA Proposes $104,000 Fine Against Private Jets, Inc. for Alleged Pilot Training Violations

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $104,000 civil penalty against Private Jets, Inc. of Bethany, Oklahoma, for allegedly violating pilot qualification regulations.  

The FAA alleges that a Private Jets employee piloted several flights in April 2025 who did not take or pass the testing required to serve as the Pilot-in-Command, the Second-in-Command, or for the type of aircraft operated in the previous 12 months prior to the flights.

Private Jets has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FAA Proposes $104,000 Fine Against Private Jets, Inc. for Alleged Pilot Training Violations

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.