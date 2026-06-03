FAA Proposes $104,000 Fine Against Private Jets, Inc. for Alleged Pilot Training Violations

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $104,000 civil penalty against Private Jets, Inc. of Bethany, Oklahoma, for allegedly violating pilot qualification regulations.

The FAA alleges that a Private Jets employee piloted several flights in April 2025 who did not take or pass the testing required to serve as the Pilot-in-Command, the Second-in-Command, or for the type of aircraft operated in the previous 12 months prior to the flights.

Private Jets has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.