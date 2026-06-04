Taoiseach to meet Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Budapest
Taoiseach Micheál Martin is in Budapest today (Thursday, 4 June) to meet Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar. The visit is part of his programme of meetings with EU leaders ahead of Ireland’s Presidency of the EU Council, which begins on 1 July.
The leaders will discuss preparations for Ireland’s Presidency as well as international issues and bilateral relations.
The Taoiseach will also undertake a series of other engagements while in Budapest, including a visit to the Hungarian Parliament and a meeting with Irish-Hungarian community leaders.
Speaking ahead of the visit, the Taoiseach said:
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