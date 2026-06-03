Chairmen Thompson, Boozman Statement on Domestic Detection of New World Screwworm

andissued the following statement in response to domestic detection of New World Screwworm:

“For well over a year, Secretary Brooke Rollins and her team at USDA have been working around the clock alongside federal agencies, state partners and animal health experts to prevent New World Screwworm from entering the United States—longer than many thought possible—and to ensure we are prepared to respond to a potential domestic case. Their proactive efforts have strengthened our defenses against this serious threat to animal health and the livestock industry, and we appreciate their continued commitment to protecting American agriculture.



“The detection of New World Screwworm within our borders should not be cause for panic, but rather time for the full deployment of the next phase of the whole-of-government response USDA has been planning for months. We have the tools, resources and an action plan to aggressively respond, enhance surveillance and prevent further spread. By working closely with producers, animal health officials, and our federal and state partners, we will take the necessary steps to protect and safeguard America’s livestock industry. We have successfully eradicated this threat to livestock, wildlife and animal health before, and we’re confident we will do so again.”

For more information on USDA’s actions to contain and eradicate New World Screwworm go to screwworm.gov.