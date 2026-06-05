Simpson Properties Leases Over 51,000 SF Office Space to City of Alexandria in Support of City Hall Complex Renovation

Simpson has partnered with the City, leasing office space for more than a quarter century

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpson Properties (Simpson) has leased more than 51,000 square feet of office space to the City of Alexandria. This partnership will provide significant support to City Staff amidst the large City Hall Renovation Project.

The City has leased and occupied 35,230 square feet of Class A office space at 2331 Mill Road. City workforce there includes: Dept, of Project implementation, Human Resources, and Information Technology Services. The City has leased and occupied an additional 16,117 square feet of office space at 100 N. Pitt Street. City workforce there includes: Finance & Housing Departments.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to assist the City of Alexandria and to serve the community we cherish and respect,” said Don Simpson Jr., President of Simpson Development Company and recipient of the Alexandria Business Leader of the Year award. “Simpson Properties has been in the real estate business for more than 100 years and we pride ourselves on quality and trusted relationships above all else.”

Notable Simpson projects: Alexandria Hospital; Torpedo Factory; Reston Town Center; United Way of American Headquarters; Mark Plaza Hotel; Alexandria Courthouse; Christ Church renovation; Lindsay Lexus Dealership; Tysons Corner Sheraton Hotel; Bishop O’Connell High School; Bradlee Shopping Center; George Washington Masonic Temple; Mark Center Alexandria; Goodwin House; Landmark Shopping Center; Morrison House Hotel; Walter Reed Hospital and Fort Belvoir Buildings; and constructed more than 50 schools, including 25 area schools, after World War II. To learn more about Simpson Properties, visit: https://simpsondev.com.

About Simpson Properties

Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, Simpson Properties is a leader in the commercial real estate market for the Washington Metropolitan Area. Simpson Properties provides innovative, high-impact solutions for commercial office space, property management, and real estate development. Simpson Properties has delivered unique, comprehensive and renowned development programs to fulfill its mission of creating value and acting as a strategic asset to its customers. Simpson Properties is a privately-owned company that has operated in business for more than 100 years. For more information on Simpson Properties, call us at (703) 299-0029 or visit us online at www.simpsondev.com.

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