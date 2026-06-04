402nd AFSB Brings the Army Materiel Enterprise to LANPAC

HONOLULU — Military leaders, allies, partners and industry representatives gathered at the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC) 2026 to discuss the future of land power and the challenges of operating across the Indo-Pacific region.

For the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, the event provided an opportunity to demonstrate how Army Sustainment Command and the Army Materiel Enterprise help combatant commanders maintain readiness, sustain operations and project combat power across one of the world's most demanding operational environments.

Held under the theme "Continuous Transformation," LANPAC brought together leaders from across the Indo-Pacific to discuss operational challenges, emerging capabilities and the partnerships required to maintain regional security and deterrence.

"The Indo-Pacific presents some of the most challenging logistics environments on Earth," said COL Matthew T. Amsdell, commander of the 402nd AFSB. "Our role is to ensure commanders can focus on their mission while we solve the sustainment challenges behind the scenes."

As Army Sustainment Command's forward presence in the region, the 402nd AFSB integrates capabilities from across the Army Materiel Enterprise to support operational forces. These efforts help units maintain equipment readiness, modernize capabilities, improve operational availability and sustain training and operations throughout the theater.

Unlike traditional logistics organizations, the brigade serves as a bridge between operational formations and the broader capabilities of Army Materiel Command. Through its network of Life Cycle Management Commands, technical experts and logistics professionals, the 402nd AFSB connects commanders to solutions that extend beyond those normally available within a unit's organic structure.

LANPAC provided brigade leaders an opportunity to explain how those capabilities support operations across diverse environments ranging from tropical jungles and Pacific island chains to Arctic conditions.

"LANPAC allows us to engage directly with leaders from across the Indo-Pacific and explain how the Army Materiel Enterprise enables readiness in the Arctic and beyond," said LTC Eric J. Erickson, commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Alaska. "Whether it's logistics assistance, equipment readiness, modernization efforts or technical expertise from across the Army Materiel Enterprise, we're showing commanders how we bring enterprise capabilities forward to support Soldiers wherever the mission takes them."

The brigade's workforce includes more than 300 professionals, most of whom are Army Civilians with decades of operational, technical and industry experience. Many previously served as Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, warrant officers and commissioned officers before continuing their service as Army Civilians.

Supported by Soldiers and embedded experts from Army Materiel Command's Life Cycle Management Commands, the brigade provides technical expertise and readiness solutions that help units overcome complex sustainment challenges.

Across the theater, Logistics Assistance Representatives, Field Service Representatives and technical specialists from the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command help units improve readiness by troubleshooting complex systems, accelerating maintenance actions and resolving technical issues that exceed field-level capabilities.

These experts also train and mentor Soldiers, helping units build maintenance proficiency and increase self-sufficiency. Their observations in operational environments provide valuable feedback to engineers, program managers and manufacturers, informing future equipment improvements and sustainment strategies across the Army.

"Many of the capabilities we provide happen behind the scenes, but they're essential to a unit's ability to train, deploy and fight," said LTC Stephen M. Neppl, commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii. "LANPAC allows us to show leaders how Army Sustainment Command and the 402nd AFSB help commanders focus on readiness and mission accomplishment while we work the sustainment challenges that make those operations possible."

The brigade also supports commanders through data-driven sustainment analysis. By monitoring equipment performance, environmental impacts and logistics trends, the 402nd AFSB helps leaders identify readiness risks, forecast sustainment requirements and make informed decisions regarding force employment.

Whether supporting operations in tropical climates, across dispersed island chains or in Arctic environments, brigade personnel assess how operational conditions influence equipment performance, maintenance requirements and logistics timelines. These insights help commanders better understand risk and sustain readiness across the theater.

The brigade also supports Army modernization efforts through equipment redistribution and divestiture programs that help units remove excess equipment, improve accountability and focus resources on capabilities required for future operations.

"Our mission goes beyond moving equipment from one location to another," Amsdell said. "We're helping commanders understand what it takes to sustain their formations in the environments where they may be called to operate."

LANPAC provided an opportunity to demonstrate how Army Sustainment Command capabilities support combatant commanders, strengthen partnerships and enable operations throughout the Indo-Pacific.

Whether supporting field feeding operations, equipment modernization, ammunition management, deployment operations, logistics assistance, equipment redistribution efforts, contract oversight or technical support from Army Materiel Command's Life Cycle Management Commands, the brigade's focus remains on supporting Soldiers and units throughout the theater.

"Whether it's dining facilities, field feeding, ammunition, clothing, equipment or technical expertise from our Life Cycle Management Commands, every capability exists for one reason — to support Soldiers," said CW3 Jalfre Quinones, senior food advisor for the 402nd AFSB. "We're here to show how those capabilities come together to sustain the force and ensure units are ready when called upon."

While many sustainment efforts occur behind the scenes, their effects are visible throughout the Indo-Pacific. From supporting multinational exercises and modernization initiatives to improving readiness and operational reach, the Army Materiel Enterprise helps ensure commanders have the resources, expertise and capabilities necessary to accomplish their missions.

As the Army continues to transform for future conflict, the 402nd AFSB remains focused on connecting operational forces to the capabilities of the Army Materiel Enterprise, enabling commanders to focus on the mission while readiness, modernization and sustainment challenges are solved behind the scenes.