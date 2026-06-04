Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $28 Million Affordable and Supportive Housing Development in Watertown

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the Apartments at Mill & Main, a $28 million affordable and supportive housing development in the city of Watertown, Jefferson County, has been completed. The new four-story building features 63 affordable apartments, including 31 supportive homes for those in need of services, including individuals struggling with homelessness. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 2,300 affordable homes in the North Country, including more than 800 in Jefferson County. Apartments at Mill & Main continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“To make New York more affordable, we need to attack the housing crisis from every angle and create strong, livable communities that provide individuals and families the stability they need to thrive,” Governor Hochul said. “That means investing in projects like Mill & Main that support residents and strengthen our economy by turning unused buildings into a modern asset for the surrounding neighborhood. This is a win for the development’s residents and for the entire city of Watertown.”

Located at 160 Main Avenue, Apartments at Mill & Main redevelops a blighted property in downtown Watertown that had been vacant since 2010 and contained a mix of deteriorated residential and commercial structures. This development on the north bank of the Black River builds on an effort to revitalize Watertown’s downtown on the river’s south bank facilitated by the city’s 2017 State Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.

Apartments are affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. There are 31 supportive units supported through an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative (ESSHI) award through the New York State Office of Mental Health and provide homes for vulnerable individuals including those struggling with homelessness. Supportive services are provided on-site by THRIVE Wellness and Recovery Inc. and include case management, wellness programming and housing stability services designed to help residents maintain long-term independent living. Mill & Main Apartments is the first ESSHI-supported development to be completed in Jefferson County.

The building features a community room with kitchen, as well as landscaped outdoor recreation and seating areas. It includes fully accessible and adaptable apartments. Seven apartments are fully accessible and adapted for residents with mobility impairments, while three apartments are equipped for residents with hearing or vision impairments.

Apartments at Mill & Main is fully electric and designed to high sustainability standards through participation in the LEED for Homes Gold and LEED Zero Energy programs. The project utilizes geothermal heat pumps and rooftop solar generation to offset electricity usage. Additional sustainable features include Energy Star appliances and LED lighting.

The project is supported by HCR’s Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, which generated $13.2 million in equity and $11.4 million in subsidy. It benefits from more than $340,000 in Clean Energy Initiative funding, a partnership between HCR and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The New York State Office of Mental Health will provide operating funding through ESSHI in the amount of $773,242 annually. The development also includes eight Project-Based Vouchers to support households with the lowest incomes.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Apartments at Mill & Main demonstrate how affordable housing can revitalize underused properties, strengthen downtown communities, and provide critical support for vulnerable New Yorkers. This development creates 63 high-quality, energy-efficient homes and ensures residents have access to the services they need to live independently and successfully. We thank Neighbors of Watertown and all of our partners for their commitment to expanding affordable and supportive housing opportunities in the North Country.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The completion of the Apartments at Mill & Main demonstrates how Governor Hochul is prioritizing energy efficiency and affordability for New Yorkers. Through projects like this, we continue to make progress towards a future where supportive housing is powered by on-site renewable energy and benefits from clean and modern building design.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Supportive housing is a major component in our efforts to ensure individuals living with mental illness are able to succeed and thrive in the communities of their choice. The Apartments at Mill & Main will fill an important need in Jefferson County and bring renewed vitality to an underutilized property in Watertown. Like many others we’re seeing statewide, this development reaffirms Governor Hochul’s strong commitment to ensuring all New Yorkers have a welcoming, stable place to call home.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “Every family in the North Country deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit I’ve fought tirelessly to preserve and expand has delivered more than $13 million to build 63 new apartments at Mill & Main in downtown Watertown. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation, so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I commend Governor Hochul for investing in creating and preserving affordable housing statewide, and I will continue working to secure the federal resources needed to support these efforts and the New Yorkers who depend on them.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “New Yorkers need access to affordable, secure, and modern housing. This development will help revitalize downtown Watertown, deliver critical support services for our most vulnerable, and promote energy efficiency. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this project and I will continue fighting hard for initiatives that create the affordable, supportive housing that our state needs.”

Assemblymember Scott Gray said, “The opening of the Apartments at Mill & Main is a major step in the right direction for the City of Watertown and the entire North Country region. For too long, this property sat vacant. Today, thanks to a tremendous collaborative effort, we are transforming that blight into opportunity, stability, and growth. By bringing 63 units of modern, affordable, and supportive housing just steps away from our downtown corridor, this project does more than just put a roof over people's heads. It breathes new life into our local economy. When we invest in quality housing near our city center, we are actively supporting our local businesses, increasing foot traffic, and creating a more vibrant community. Hopefully, this development will serve as a powerful catalyst for the continuous revitalization of the downtown Watertown area. I want to commend Neighbors of Watertown and all of our state and local partners for their dedication to bringing this $28 million project to fruition. This is a proud day for our community and a blueprint for how we can revitalize the North Country moving forward.”

Watertown Mayor Sarah V.C. Pierce said, “The Apartments at Mill & Main add both affordable and supportive housing options to the City of Watertown and help meet a range of housing needs in our community. I thank Governor Hochul and New York State Homes and Community Renewal for their support, and I commend Neighbors of Watertown, along with the many local partners who helped make this project possible, for their leadership, collaboration, and commitment to improving housing opportunities in our city.”

Neighbors of Watertown, Inc. Executive Director Reginald Schweitzer said, “Neighbors of Watertown is excited to bring this wonderful new building online which develops a site that has been underutilized for so long. The opportunities for tenants and the support services provided to them will help this project be a success for everyone involved.”

THRIVE Wellness & Recovery, Inc. Community Services & Development Vice President Maureen Cean said, “We are proud to partner in a project that brings together affordable housing and recovery-focused services in a way that strengthens both individual well-being and the broader Watertown community.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacted the most significant housing deal in decades and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. More than 420 communities throughout the state have been certified Pro-Housing, including the city of Watertown.

Governor Hochul’s “Let Them Build” agenda will speed up housing and infrastructure development while lowering costs through a series of landmark reforms. Common-sense changes to New York’s Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) in the FY 2027 Enacted Budget as well as executive actions will expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The enacted FY27 Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 81,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes. The enacted FY27 budget also further reinforces critical protections for tenants and homeowners.