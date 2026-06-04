Cabinet Members Confirmed by State Senate

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the confirmation of three members of her cabinet.

“My administration is laser-focused on making New York safer and more affordable for all — and these three cabinet members will play a pivotal role in driving results statewide,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers deserve experienced, battle-tested public servants ready to get to work on day one. Commissioners O’Leary and Moser and Executive Director Kagia represent the very best of us and I am excited to serve alongside them.“

The following cabinet members were confirmed by the Senate:

Terry O’Leary, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

John Kagia, Office of Cannabis Management

Kathy Moser, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

About Commissioner Terry O’Leary

Commissioner O’Leary previously served as Executive Deputy Commissioner of DHSES for a decade. In addition to overseeing the Division’s day-to-day operations, he has helped lead New York’s response to natural disasters, including Tropical Storms Isaias, Ida, Fred and Debby, flooding on Lake Ontario and the COVID-19 pandemic.. Commissioner O’Leary also oversaw the launch of new programs such as the Division’s Cyber Incident Response Team, the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Unit, the Division’s UAS Program, the Transportation Security and Emergency Preparedness program and the New York’s Volunteer Firefighter Training Stipend. Additionally, Commissioner O’Leary helped establish new grant programs, including the Volunteer Fire Infrastructure and Response Equipment Grant, Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes Grant, the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Grant and over $100 million in new capital grants dedicated to improving counties NG911 readiness. Finally, he oversaw the Division’s new capital projects, including the construction of DHSES’ Swift Water Training Facility and the State Fire Academy’s Field Operations Building.

Previously, he served as the Deputy Secretary for Public Safety for the New York State Executive Chamber where he was responsible for overseeing the policy and operations of the State’s public safety agencies, including DHSES, the New York State Police, the Division of Military and Naval Affairs, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, and the Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Commissioner O’Leary began his career with New York State as the Director of the Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement within the Department of Health, where he was responsible for implementing and managing the launch of New York’s medical marijuana program in 2016, as well as the State’s Prescription Monitoring Program Registry and the shift in the State’s Official Prescription Program which required all prescriptions to be issued electronically, making New York the first in the nation to do so.

Prior to his time with New York State, Commissioner O’Leary served as an Assistant District Attorney in the New York County District Attorney’s Office between 2001 and 2011, where he was assigned to the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor. In 2006, he was assigned to the Special Investigation Bureau as the Senior Investigative Counsel where he handled long term investigations of major narcotics trafficking and money laundering organizations.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, “Leading this agency is the privilege of a lifetime and I thank Governor Hochul for this incredible opportunity. The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is comprised of the hard working public servants who have dedicated themselves to creating a safe, prepared and resilient New York. It has been an honor to work with them for the past decade and I look forward to leading the Division as we advance Governor Hochul's top priority in strengthening public safety throughout the entire state.”

About Executive Director John Kagia

Prior to his role as Executive Director, Mr. Kagia served as the Director of Policy at OCM where he led the team responsible for policy development and implementation for the medical, adult use and cannabinoid hemp programs, and managed the development of research systems in New York. Since joining the cannabis industry in 2014, John Kagia has been a pioneering industry analyst delivering groundbreaking research into emerging global markets, investment and capital flows, supply chain trends, product innovation and evolving consumer behavior. He works with policy makers, investors and business owners to capitalize on emerging opportunities, hedge against risk, and predict market defining trends. Prior to joining the cannabis industry, Mr. Kagia spent a decade delivering market research and strategic intelligence to high-performing organizations across the federal government, technology and non-profit sectors.

New York State Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director John Kagia said, “I am honored by the Senate's confirmation and grateful to Governor Hochul, the Cannabis Control Board, our staff, and the stakeholders who have helped build New York's cannabis market. Over the past 5 years, New York has built the nation's most innovative cannabis framework, rooted in equity, public health, and economic opportunity. Together, we have made extraordinary progress, but our work is far from over. As this market continues to mature, we remain committed to strengthening the legal marketplace, supporting licensees across the supply chain, protecting consumers, and ensuring the benefits of legalization reach communities throughout New York State.”

About Commissioner Kathy Moser

Prior to her confirmation, Commissioner Moser served in the role in an acting capacity since being appointed by Governor Hochul in October 2025. Before that, she had been Chief Conservation and Policy Officer at the Open Space Institute (OSI), an East Coast land trust based in New York. Commissioner Moser directed OSI’s Parks, Stewardship and Government Relations programs. Before taking on that role in June 2020, she served as OSI’s Senior Vice President of Parks and Policy.

Prior to OSI, she was appointed Deputy Commissioner for Natural Resources at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in December 2011. She directed DEC’s portfolio in Lands and Forests, Fish and Wildlife, and Marine Resources.

Commissioner Moser has also worked as Managing Director for Strategic Initiatives at World Wildlife Fund and held various senior positions at The Nature Conservancy in New York State (Acting State Director) and in their International Program (Regional Director for Central America) from 1992 to 2009.

She has also been a board member for the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy and New York League of Conservation Voters (Capital District).

Commissioner Moser has her undergraduate degree in botany and master’s degree in forest productivity, both from Duke University. She served in the Peace Corps in Honduras and is fluent in Spanish.

Commissioner Moser is married with three daughters, lives in Albany, and can be found early in the morning rowing and bird watching on the Hudson River.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “I am honored to have been asked by Governor Hochul to lead the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and grateful to the State Senate for today’s confirmation. The public trust placed in stewarding the New York State Park system – one of our greatest assets – is a responsibility I take very seriously. Our State Parks are fundamentally about affordability, wellness, and access. At a time when families are looking for ways to stay healthy, connected, and engaged, our parks provide something increasingly rare – spaces that are open, welcoming, and within reach for every New Yorker.”