Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grants to Greentop and Auxvasse

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 3, 2026 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report grants to the cities of Greentop and Auxvasse. Both communities will use the funding to evaluate their respective wastewater systems.

Through its Clean Water Engineering Report Grant program, the department offers funding to qualified small communities to help with evaluating public wastewater system improvements. Greentop and Auxvasse will use their grants to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service and to reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into sewer collection pipes. Greentop expects its facility plan to be completed in January 2028, while Auxvasse’s plan should be completed in February 2028.

“Funding from Missouri’s State Revolving Fund positively affects our communities, helping them grow and develop for years to come,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the Department of Natural Resources.

Wastewater systems are essential infrastructure that support every community’s health and economic vitality. Through this grant, qualified communities can thoroughly assess their wastewater systems and identify improvements for better efficiency, effectiveness and service. During the assessment, communities can determine what actions are needed to address current needs and plan for future growth and development.

The department’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to wastewater treatment facilities, sewer collection system rehabilitation and extensions, and combined sewer overflow corrections. The fund also finances security, efficiency and conservation measures. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and from a department project manager’s assistance throughout the project.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit the State Revolving Fund (SRF) webpage.