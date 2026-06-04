Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission Accepting Applications to Fill Vacancy on the 27th Judicial Circuit ...

Charleston, W.Va. - The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently receiving applications to fill the vacancy on the 27th Judicial Circuit (Berkeley and Morgan counties). The vacancy is left by Judge R. Steven Redding, who retired after eight years of service on the bench.

All applicants for a judicial vacancy in a West Virginia Judicial Circuit shall complete the application attached in full and return it via email to JVAC@wv.gov, or by mail, addressed to:

Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission

c/o Office of General Counsel to the Governor

Office of the Governor

State Capitol

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Candidates must submit their completed applications and letters of recommendation or comment no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 5 p.m. Untimely filing may preclude consideration of your candidacy. The interviews will take place in Morgantown on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

For more information about the application process, please call the Office of General Counsel at 304-558-2000.