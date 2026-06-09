OM Botanical Launches 'Safe Enough to Eat' Challenge to Address Ingredient Transparency in Skincare

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New Consumer Awareness Campaign Asks a Simple but Provocative Question: "If You Wouldn't Eat It, Why Put It on Your Skin"?

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A North Carolina skincare company is sparking a national conversation about ingredient transparency with a question that many consumers have never considered before. The campaign addresses a pivotal issue: why many individuals regularly apply ingredients to their skin that they would not intentionally ingest.OM Botanical, a manufacturer of plant-based skincare and hair care products, today announced the launch of its "Safe Enough to Eat" Challenge. This consumer awareness initiative is designed to encourage people to take a closer look at the ingredients hiding in their daily personal care products.The campaign arrives at a time when consumers are becoming increasingly skeptical of marketing claims and more interested in understanding exactly what goes into the products they use on their bodies. The challenge does not ask consumers to literally eat skincare products. Instead, it raises broader questions regarding ingredient transparency, and the growing disconnect between what people are willing to consume orally versus what they absorb through their skin."We've become incredibly careful about what goes into our food," says a spokesperson for OM Botanical. "People read nutrition labels, avoid artificial additives, and seek minimally processed ingredients. Yet many of those same consumers never examine the ingredient labels on products they apply to their skin and ingest through it every day."The company believes this contradiction deserves mainstream attention.The Body's Largest OrganMost consumers spend considerable time thinking about their dietary choices, yet few spend equal time considering what they apply topically. However, the skin is the body's largest organ, covering approximately 22 square feet in the average adult and serving as the primary interface between the body and the outside world.While the skin functions as a sophisticated protective barrier, modern science recognizes that many substances interact with it in complex ways. Some ingredients remain largely on the surface, while others penetrate the upper layers of the skin or enter the bloodstream. Certain compounds are specifically designed as penetration enhancers to assist this delivery.This reality has prompted scientists, toxicologists, and consumers to ask deeper questions about ingredient quality and long-term exposure.Navigating Formulations in a Complex IndustryA walk down a typical beauty aisle highlights the complexity of modern personal care items, where consumers are likely to encounter ingredient lists containing dozens of unfamiliar chemical names. Many formulations frequently feature:Synthetic fragrances and artificial colorantsPetroleum-derived ingredients and silicone-based compoundsEthoxylated compounds and synthetic preservativesChemical penetration enhancers and highly processed surfactantsWhile many of these ingredients are permitted by regulators and commonly used throughout the industry, OM Botanical believes consumers deserve greater transparency regarding ingredient sourcing, processing, and purpose.Shifting Consumer Expectations and the Rise of Scanning AppsThe rise of organic food, clean-label products, and ingredient-conscious nutrition has fundamentally changed health expectations over the past two decades. While food labels have become increasingly clear, cosmetic ingredient lists often remain difficult for consumers to interpret, creating a noticeable information gap.This gap has driven the rapid adoption of digital tools. Millions of consumers now utilize ingredient-analysis platforms and product-scanning apps before making purchasing decisions. These tools allow shoppers to instantly access information about cosmetic ingredients, potential irritants, environmental concerns, and formulation quality.The Overlooked Factor: Ingredient ProcessingAccording to OM Botanical, one of the most overlooked aspects of skincare manufacturing is ingredient processing. Two products may appear identical on an ingredient list while differing dramatically in how their raw materials were sourced and manufactured. For example:A plant oil may be cold-pressed or chemically extracted.A botanical extract may be minimally processed or heavily refined.An ingredient may originate from a natural source but undergo extensive industrial modification before reaching the final formulation.The company argues that ingredient quality cannot be evaluated solely by reading a label, noting that processing, purity, and manufacturing standards remain critical to the final product's integrity.Balancing Ancient Wisdom with Modern ScienceAs the beauty market experiences a shift toward minimalist formulations with shorter ingredient lists, traditional botanical ingredients are seeing renewed interest. Traditional systems have long relied on recognizable botanicals such as aloe vera, neem, turmeric, gotu kola, and cold-pressed oils. Modern scientific research continues to investigate many of these ingredients for their antioxidant, soothing, moisturizing, and barrier-supportive properties.OM Botanical’s formulation philosophy treats " Safe Enough to Eat skincare " as a guiding standard rather than a literal instruction. The concept challenges manufacturers to prioritize ingredient efficacy, safety, and skin compatibility over cost reduction or convenience.Through the "Safe Enough to Eat" Challenge, OM Botanical hopes to encourage a broader conversation about transparency across the beauty industry, inviting consumers to examine the products they own, research unfamiliar compounds, and make informed decisions aligned with their personal values.About OM BotanicalOM Botanical is a plant-based skincare and hair care company dedicated to creating high-performance products using food-grade organic botanicals, Ayurvedic herbs, fermented ingredients, cold-pressed oils, and microbiome-friendly skincare formulation principles. The company combines efficacy, sustainability, ingredient transparency, and safety standards to support long-term skin health. For more information, visit https://ombotanical.com

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