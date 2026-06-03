Governor Kehoe Appoints Two New Members to the State Board of Education

Governor Mike Kehoe appointed two new members to the State Board of Education (State Board) Wednesday, June 3. The new appointees are Jordan Bradberry, of Kansas City, and Robbie Myers, of Poplar Bluff.

These appointments are now subject to confirmation by the Missouri Senate.



Jordan Bradberry

Mr. Bradberry is the co-owner of a real estate development company focused on residential acquisitions, renovations, and long-term portfolio growth. He is a former senior product manager for U.S. marketing at Medtronic, supporting the advancement of innovative lung health technologies and patient outcomes. He also served as the recruitment chair of Medtronic's ADN recruitment initiative. Bradberry earned his bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communications from Lincoln University.

“Education opens doors, strengthens communities, and creates opportunities for future generations," Bradberry said. "I’m honored to serve Missouri’s students, families, and educators in this role.”

Bradberry fills the seat for the 4th Congressional District previously held by Kim Bailey who was appointed to the State Board in 2018.

Robbie Myers

Mr. Myers currently serves as the emergency management director for Butler County Emergency Management. He previously worked as the vice president of administration and government affairs at Three Rivers Community College. He has a strong record of civic leadership, having served as a Butler County commissioner for over a decade, a gubernatorial appointee to the Missouri 2020 Complete Count Committee, a member of the Missouri Community College Association's Presidents and Chancellors Council, and a board member of the Missouri Health Care Coalition. Myers holds a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Business Management from Hannibal-LaGrange University and a Master of Business Administration from William Woods University.

“I am humbled and honored that Governor Kehoe has entrusted me with this appointment,” Myers said. “I look forward to working with all stakeholders for the betterment of the education of young Missourians. I share the Governor’s commitment to create opportunities, to strive for excellence and ensure accountability in public education.”

Myers fills the seat for the 8th Congressional District previously held by Mary Schrag who was appointed to the State Board in 2019.

The State Board consists of eight citizens appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Missouri Senate. The board establishes standards and policies for Missouri’s public schools and oversees the work of Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.