Hip Hounds Celebrates 20 Years as Round Rock's Premier Owner-Operated Dog Daycare and Boarding Facility

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Hip Hounds marks two decades of trusted, independently owned dog boarding and daycare services for thousands of dogs across the greater Austin metro area.

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hip Hounds , Round Rock's longest-running independently owned dog boarding and dog daycare facility , is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. Founded in June 2006, the business has operated continuously from its single location at 1912 Picadilly Drive and has remained owner-operated for every one of those twenty years, serving thousands of dogs and their families across Round Rock, Pflugerville, Wells Branch, and the greater Austin metro area.In an era when corporate pet care chains have expanded aggressively across Central Texas, Hip Hounds has built its two-decade reputation on a straightforward formula: all-day supervised play, no crating and rotating, transparent pricing, and consistent ownership that answers directly to its customers.The facility spans 21,000 square feet total, with 6,000 square feet of fully climate-controlled indoor play space and 15,000 square feet of outdoor yards, giving dogs of all sizes room to run, socialize, and play from the moment they arrive to the moment they go home. Both indoor and outdoor areas are supervised throughout the day and monitored via live-streaming webcams, giving owners a real-time view of their dog at play.The milestone reflects not just longevity but consistency. Hip Hounds remains a single-location operation by design, a deliberate choice that keeps ownership hands-on, staff accountability high, and the experience familiar for dogs who return week after week, year after year. The facility offers dog boarding, dog daycare, and grooming services, with competitive pricing, a free evaluation day for new clients, and one free night of boarding or two free days of daycare for first-time customers."Twenty years in one place, owner-operated the whole time. That means something in this industry," said Michael, the owner of Hip Hounds. "We've watched puppies grow into senior dogs. We've taken care of the same families for fifteen, even eighteen years. That kind of relationship doesn't happen by accident. It happens because we do right by the dogs and do right by the people who trust us with them."Hip Hounds is open Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM, Saturday from 9 AM to 12 PM, and Sunday from 10 AM to 12 PM and 4 PM to 6 PM. New clients can get started and schedule a free evaluation day at hiphounds.com or by calling (512) 989-6767.About Hip HoundsHip Hounds is an independently owned, single-location dog boarding, daycare, and grooming facility located at 1912 Picadilly Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664. Founded in June 2006 and owner-operated for 20 years, Hip Hounds offers all-day supervised play across 6,000 square feet of climate-controlled indoor space and 15,000 square feet of outdoor yards, with live webcam access for owners. The facility serves dogs and their families across Round Rock, Pflugerville, Wells Branch, and the greater Austin metro area. New clients receive one free night of boarding or two free days of daycare.

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