Clean Water Trust Approves $26.7 Million in New Grants and Loans at its June Meeting.
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s (the Trust) Board of Trustees approved $26,687,685 in new grants and low-interest loans at its meeting on June 3, 2026. Below is information on the grants approved at the meeting.
The Trust, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), helps communities build or replace water infrastructure that enhances ground and surface water resources, ensures the safety of drinking water, protects public health and develops resilient communities. It accomplishes these objectives by providing low-interest loans and grants to cities, towns and water utilities through the Massachusetts State Revolving Funds (SRFs). The SRF programs are partnerships between the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. SRFs function like an environmental infrastructure bank by financing water infrastructure projects in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.
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Harwich Great Sand Lakes Sewer Extension
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Oak Street PFAS Water Treatment Upgrades
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School Water Improvement Grant (SWIG)
About the Clean Water Trust
Since its establishment in 1989, the Trust has loaned roughly $10.4 billion to improve and maintain the quality of water in the Commonwealth. An estimated 97 percent of Massachusetts' residents have benefited from the financial assistance of the Trust.
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