Klipsch and Onkyo announce partnership with Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Epic Sound Klipsch & Onkyo - THE ODYSSEY

The Odyssey arrives in IMAX® theaters July 17, 2026

We’re incredibly excited to debut our biggest global collaboration around one of the most anticipated cinematic events in years.” — Dave Gans, Global VP of Marketing at Premium Audio Company.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Klipsch® and Onkyo® , two legendary brands in premium audio, are proud to announce their collaboration with the new mythic action epic from acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey, which arrives in IMAXtheaters July 17, 2026.As part of the global collaboration, Premium Audio Company’s flagship brands, Klipsch and Onkyo, will serve as the exclusive promotional audio partners for this groundbreaking cinematic event, based on Homer’s foundational saga. Written for the screen and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey is the first film ever to be shot entirely with IMAXcameras, using brand new technology.“We’re incredibly excited to debut our biggest global collaboration around one of the most anticipated cinematic events in years,” said Dave Gans, Global Vice President of Marketing at Premium Audio Company. “For nearly 80 years, Klipsch and Onkyo have perfected the art of immersive entertainment, engineering products designed to place audiences directly in the center of the action. The Odyssey is the ultimate showcase for that experience.”The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. The film is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under their Syncopy banner, with Thomas Hayslip serving as executive producer. The project continues Nolan’s successful partnership with Universal Pictures following Oppenheimer, which shattered box office records and won seven Academy Awards, including for Best Picture and Directing.Fans can follow campaign updates and promotional announcements through Klipsch and Onkyo social media channels. To learn more about Klipsch and Onkyo products or locate an authorized dealer, visit Klipsch.com and Onkyo.com.# # #Premium Audio Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX). All rights reserved 2026. All brands and trade names are the property of their respective owners.About Universal Pictures - Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios ( www.universalstudios.com ). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.About Premium Audio Company - Established in 2020, Premium Audio Company is the most innovative, complete, and premium audio solutions provider in consumer technology. We connect people to their passion for entertainment. Premium Audio Company includes legendary and revered brands such as Klipsch, Onkyo, Integra, Magnat, and Heco. Premium Audio Company, LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX).

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