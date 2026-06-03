City of Seattle, SeattleFWC26 Partner to Provide Local Youth Access to FIFA World Cup Matches

Initiative prioritizes youth access and community inclusion during FIFA World Cup 2026™

Today, Seattle Mayor Katie B. Wilson, in partnership with the Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026™ Local Organizing Committee (SeattleFWC26) and the generosity of Seattle sports teams, businesses, and community leaders, announced a landmark initiative that will send over 1,400 youth and their caregivers from across our region to FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches in Seattle.

“We believe that world class experiences should be accessible to everyone,” said Mayor Katie B. Wilson. “Sending more than 1,400 youth and their caregivers to the FIFA World Cup reflects the kind of city we want to be: one that provides them with the opportunity to be part of a world-wide event. Years from now, these young people will remember Seattle invested in them and made them part of something incredible. I’m grateful to the local businesses, Seattle sports teams, and our Local Organizing Committee for making today’s announcement possible.”

This local initiative reflects Seattle’s broader commitment to ensuring the tournament leaves a lasting, meaningful legacy across the region and improving local access to tickets. Today’s initiative has been in development since the mayor’s first meeting with FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament leadership in early February where she raised the need to improve local access to the matches. Since then, the City and SeattleFWC26 has worked to build the tournament’s largest local youth access initiative to date, providing more than 1,400 free tickets.

Each participating youth will receive a match ticket, a stadium food voucher and a Seattle FIFA World Cup 26™ scarf, creating a complete and memorable matchday experience. Select nonprofit groups will also receive dedicated shuttle service to and from matches in partnership with King County Metro.

“King County is proud to provide shuttle service to help youth get to and from these matches safely and easily, making sure transportation is never a barrier to participation in a once-in-a-generation experience,” said King County Executive Girmay Zahilay.

Recipient organizations have already been identified and will be announced over the coming days, ahead of tournament kickoff. Each of the selected community organizations work across the region with a focus on engaging and supporting youth.

“The Somali Health Board Soccer Club was built to give our youth something to run toward,” said Najma Osman, Executive Director of the Somali Health Board. “Sending them to the 2026 FIFA World Cup — right here in our home city of Seattle — is more than an exciting experience. It is a statement that Somali youth belong on the world stage: as fans, as athletes, and as future leaders. We are just getting started.”

“On behalf of AYSA, our youth, and our families, thank you so much to Mayor Katie Wilson, the City of Seattle, and FIFA for this incredible opportunity,” said Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of the African Youth Sports Academy. “These tickets will create memories that our youth will never forget.”

In addition to providing access to matches, the initiative is designed to inspire and engage youth through the global power of soccer, while showcasing Seattle as a city that leads with purpose, inclusion, and community investment.

“This initiative does not happen without an extraordinary community uniting around the power of sports,” said Peter Tomozawa, CEO of SeattleFWC26. “The generosity of Seattle’s sports and business community and the leadership of Mayor Wilson have made this possible.

Support for this initiative has been generously provided by Seattle sports teams, local businesses, and community leaders including Alaska Airlines, Amazon, Boeing, Swire Coca-Cola USA, Expedia, F5, Hudson PPL, Kidder Matthews, Microsoft, PCL Construction, Pitchbook, Port of Seattle, Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Redapt, Remitly, Salt Chuck, One Roof Foundation, One Roof Sports and Entertainment, Seattle Mariners, Seattle Reign FC, Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Storm, and the University of Washington.

What People Are Saying

Ashley Fosberg, Seattle Sounders FC & Seattle Reign FC Chief Impact and Fan Engagement Officer, and RAVE Foundation Executive Director

“We’re honored to work with the SeattleFWC26 local organizing committee, who continues to elevate community and inclusion during this World Cup moment. Ensuring our region’s youth experience this moment is not only the right thing to do, it’s a Seattle thing to do. RAVE Foundation is honored to be one of the organizations chosen.”

Zach Hensley, VP of Operations, Seattle Seahawks, and General Manager, Lumen Field

“We believe in the power of sports to unite and inspire youth. The Youth Access Initiative will empower more than 1,400 young people to experience an exciting global moment right here at Lumen Field. We’re excited to play a role in building that kind of lasting impact.”

Kevin Martinez, Seattle Mariners President of Business Operations

“Connecting young people to unforgettable moments through sports is at the core of who we are as an organization. We’re proud to partner with leaders across the Seattle community to expand opportunities for local youth, building on the Mariners longstanding commitment to ensuring access to play for kids throughout our region. Seattle is an incredible sports city, and we’re thrilled to provide these young fans with the opportunity to experience the passion, energy, and pride that define our region on the world stage.”

Alisha Valavanis, Seattle Storm President and CEO

“Sports have the power to inspire, connect communities and expand what’s possible for young people. The opportunity for Seattle’s sports organizations to unite around a shared commitment to expanding youth access makes this initiative particularly special. We’re proud to support this effort to provide local youth with access to a once-in-a-generation event and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

Mari Horita, One Roof Sports and Entertainment, SVP, Social Impact & Civic Affairs

“Taking part in this historic global event at the local level will create a profound sense of belonging and lifelong memories. One Roof Foundation and One Roof Sports and Entertainment are honored to partner in this collaborative effort to ensure that youth from all backgrounds have access to this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Bill Sterud, Chairman, Puyallup Tribe of Indians

“The Puyallup Tribe of Indians is proud to support this initiative that will see so many youth enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime experience of attending a FIFA World Cup match. As the first sovereign indigenous nation to be a FIFA World Cup Host City Supporter, the Puyallup Tribe takes immense pride in showing the world that we live in a welcoming and generous region. We hope the youth who attend these matches carry forward a spirit of generosity and possibility that strengthens them and our community for many years to come.”

Taylor Hoang, Senior Manager, Community Engagement at Amazon

“Expanding access to the FIFA World Cup for young people across the Puget Sound region is exactly the kind of investment that can leave a lasting impact in our community. Amazon is proud to support this historic moment for the Seattle region and help make sure more local youth have the opportunity to experience it firsthand, as events like this can inspire them and create memories that last well beyond the matches.”

Jane Broom, Senior Director, Microsoft Community Affairs

“We’re proud to stand alongside our fellow Seattle businesses to help open doors for the next generation through the Seattle Youth Access Initiative. At Microsoft, we believe in the power of access—access to technology, to opportunity, and to inspiration. By investing in this program, we’re helping ensure that hundreds of local youth can see themselves in this global stage, feel the energy of the game, and imagine what’s possible for their own futures.”

Hamdi Mohamed, Port of Seattle Commissioner

“I’m beyond excite that more than 1,400 youth will have access to see some of the world’s best players in action during the summer of soccer in Seattle. This program shows another way that Seattle has approached the long-term legacy of the games with a focus on providing opportunities to community and youth beyond just seeing the event on TV. I hope that programs like this will continue well beyond the games and we can mark today as a starting point of another touch point where the Seattle LOC has made a mark on how the games will be remembered past this summer.”

President Robert J. Jones, University of Washington

“The University of Washington is honored to help expand access to matches and proud that our role as a Host City Supporter allows more young people to experience the excitement and unity of the World Cup. These opportunities ignite imagination, broaden horizons and remind students that their talent and ambition can be boundless.”

Jochen Koedijk, Chief Marketing Officer, Expedia Group

“Having the World Cup come to Seattle is a once-in-a-generation moment for this city. We’re proud to partner with the Seattle World Cup Local Organizing Committee to make sure young people, who might not otherwise have that chance, get to be inside that stadium and experience it firsthand. Moments like this are formative, as they open up how you see the world, and how you see your place in it. That’s exactly what we believe travel does as well.”

Angelique Okeke, Executive Vice President & General Counsel of F5

“As a Seattle-founded and headquartered company, we’re honored to partner with Mayor Wilson and the Local Organizing Committee to ensure the benefits of being a World Cup host city outlast the tournament. There’s no better way to create lasting memories than by bringing young people to the world’s biggest stage.”

Andrew Fernandez, District Manager of PCL Construction

“PCL is proud to support the Youth Access program, helping ensure that underserved youth in Seattle have the opportunity to attend a World Cup match. We hope this once-in-a-lifetime experience creates meaningful, lasting memories for the next generation in our community.”